College Roundup: Vanguard women’s volleyball beats Arizona Christian for third straight GSAC win

Senior Kamaleah Noel had a match-high 17 kills as the Vanguard University women’s volleyball team beat Arizona Christian 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 in Saturday’s Golden State Athletic Conference home match.

No. 21 Vanguard improved to 20-6 overall, 9-4 in conference and has won three straight conference matches.

Aubryn Coale had 12 kills for Vanguard, and Callista Noel and Kylie Garrett tallied 26 and 22 assists, respectively. Sam Rice had 35 digs and Lindsey Ng added 17 digs.

Vanguard heads to Santa Clarita for a match against the Master’s University on Friday at 7 p.m.

Long Beach State 3, UC Irvine 0: The Anteaters fell to 4-15 overall, 1-6 in the Big West Conference after Saturday’s road match.

MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

UC Riverside Highlander Invitational

UC Irvine sophomore Sebastian Bautista placed 57th out of 234 competitors in the 8K race Saturday, as the Anteaters finished 16th as a team.

Bautista, who has been UCI’s No. 1 runner at every meet this season, finished in a lifetime-best 25 minutes, 39.43 seconds. Sophomore Christian Hernandez came in 81st in 26:09.18, while senior Jhamani Long (26:41.85), freshman Michael McCarthy (27:07.14), freshman Jason Messner (28:33.66) and sophomore Omar Adel (28:52.42) all added personal-best times.

The ‘Eaters return to the UC Riverside course for the Big West Championships on Nov. 2.

WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

UC Riverside Highlander Invitational

UC Irvine women’s cross-country finished sixth out of 23 teams at the 6K race on Saturday.

Sophomore Hannah Chau notched her second consecutive top-five individiual finish, coming in fifth in a field of 207 runners in 20 minutes, 59.56 seconds.

Sophomore Patricia Sanchez was 33rd in a personal-record 22:04.63, with seniors Anastasia Karnaze (22:06.61) and Mariah Theologidy (22:09.62) in 35th and 38th places. Freshman Claire Livengood rounded out the scorers for the ‘Eaters with a lifetime-best 22:29.66 (48th).

UC Irvine returns to the course in two weeks for the Big West Championships on Nov. 2.

MEN’S TENNIS

ITA Southwest Regionals

UC Irvine junior Mateusz Smolicki continued his run through the singles back draw Saturday at Pepperdine University, winning a pair of three-set matches to advance to Sunday’s consolation championship.

In the quarterfinals, Smolicki beat Lucas Labrunie of Hawai’i, 7-5, 6-7, 10-8. He then came back to defeat Pepperdine’s Evan Shamlian, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Smolicki will play Ethan Prost of Loyola Marymount in Sunday’s final at 10 a.m.