College Roundup: UC Irvine men’s golf moves up at Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational

The UC Irvine men’s golf team shot a season-best seven-under-par 281 in the second round of the Visit Stockton Pacific Invitational on Tuesday, moving up two spots into 10th overall in the tournament.

UCI has a two-round total of 581 (300-281). San Jose State leads the tournament at 563.

UCI senior Ramiz Jamal shot a two-under-par 70 on Tuesday, and is tied for 23rd individually with a 36-hole score of 144. Senior Jonathan Kang shot a three-under 69, and is 31st in the individual standings (145).

Sophomore Trueman Park carded a 70, sophomore Matt Gunson shot a 72 and sophomore Parker Lestz shot a 77 for UCI.

The Anteaters will be paired with Seattle University and Washington State on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Orange Coast 3, Santa Ana 3: Lynette Romero had the hat trick with three goals for the Pirates in Tuesday’s Orange Empire Conference match at home, including the equalizer in the 89th minute.

Kaitlyn Arciniega had an assist for OCC, while goalkeepers Nikki Crane and Karryn Henderson made three saves each.

The Pirates (5-8-2, 2-4-1 in conference) host Fullerton at 3 p.m. Friday.

Fullerton 4, Golden West 1: Morgan Dack had two goals and an assist to lead the host Hornets in Tuesday’s Orange Empire Conference match.

Kaelah Basurto also had a goal and two assists for Fullerton.

Ana Sofia Rodriguez scored for Golden West (5-6-2, 2-4-1 in conference). Dominique Valadez had four saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

Golden West 1, Fullerton 1: The host Rustlers remained undefeated in the Orange Empire Conference with a draw on Tuesday.

Golden West is 5-2-7 overall and 2-0-4 in conference play.

Santa Ana 1, Orange Coast 0: Goalkeeper Pablo Ramirez made eight saves for the Pirates, but the visiting Saints scored in the 48th minute of Tuesday’s Orange Empire Conference match.

OCC (9-2-3, 3-1-2 in conference) plays at Fullerton at 3 p.m. Friday.

