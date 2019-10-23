College Roundup: UC Irvine men’s soccer suffers first Big West loss at Cal State Fullerton

Owen Lambe scored in the 77th minute to lift the Cal State Fullerton men’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over visiting UC Irvine on Wednesday night in a Big West Conference game.

The Anteaters suffered their first conference loss. Roberto Molina scored on an assist from Victor Falck for UCI (6-5-5, 3-1-1 in conference). Ford Parker stopped two shots.

Oscar Flores had a goal and an assist for the Titans (10-5-1, 2-3-0). Paul-Andre Guerin made five saves.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Orange Coast 3, Saddleback 2: The Pirates rallied for a 25-13, 18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 road victory in Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference match.

Orange Coast improved to 14-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play.

Advertisement

Golden West 3, Riverside 1: The host Rustlers earned a 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18 win on Wednesday in an Orange Empire Conference match.

Golden West is 10-5 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Fullerton 17, Orange Coast 4: Rachel Rookard had two goals, two steals and an assist for the Pirates in Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference match at home.

Orange Coast dropped to 4-11 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Riverside 14, Golden West 4: The Rustlers dropped Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference match at home, falling to 14-6 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

MEN’S WATER POLO

Orange Coast 28, Fullerton 10: Ryan Baumann scored seven goals to lead the host Pirates in Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference match.

Advertisement

Nicolas Fichman and Andrej Maodus each scored five goals for Orange Coast (11-4, 4-0 in conference).

Golden West 15, Riverside 2: The host Rustlers improved to 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference with Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference win.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.