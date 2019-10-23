High School Roundup: Estancia’s Lexi Thorpe wins Orange Coast League girls’ golf individual title

Estancia High‘s Lexi Thorpe finished with a two-day score of 122 on Wednesday at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course, winning the Orange Coast League girls’ golf individual championship.

Ocean View’s Kristen Cotton finished fourth with a 139.

Thorpe and Cotton both advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individual regional tournament Tuesday at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills. The top four players from the league made the cut.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Edison 14, Marina 4: Luke Burgard, Quinn Whitmore and Thomas Geroch each scored two goals for the Chargers in Wednesday’s Wave League match at Corona del Mar High.

Edison (11-14, 3-2 in league) clinched at least a tie for second place in the league with one match remaining.

Sam Capifoni and Vincent Labonte both scored twice for third-place Marina (13-12, 2-3).

Los Alamitos 27, Fountain Valley 8: Justin Giang scored three goals for the Barons in Wednesday’s Wave League match at Corona del Mar High.

Fountain Valley is 0-5 in league play.

FIELD HOCKEY

Huntington Beach 5, Westminster 0: The visiting Oilers won their ninth in a row on Wednesday in a Sunset League finale.

Huntington Beach finished the season 20-3-1 overall and 9-1 in league play, sharing the Sunset League Division B championship with Edison (13-4, 9-1).

