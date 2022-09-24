CdM duo win grade-level races at Sunny Hill Wayne Walker Invitational

Local cross-country teams got a chance to showcase their program depth on Saturday via the grade-level races provided in the Sunny Hills Wayne Walker Invitational.

Corona del Mar High stood out in that regard, compiling a couple of individual victories while also seeing others place well within their races in the meet at Craig Park in Fullerton.

Junior Melisse Djomby-Enyawe, a returning state qualifier as an individual for the Sea Kings, powered through the hills of the regional park course, passing a handful of runners she had trailed after the first mile to win her race by 39 seconds over L’Mio Edwards of Diamond Bar.

As a function of the grade-level races, Djomby-Enyawe had other teammates roaming around the course to support her.

“They stayed here to cheer me on, so I didn’t want to disappoint,” said Djomby-Enyawe, who finished with a time of 18 minutes 31.4 seconds.

Corona del Mar also got strong showings from Ellie Rosing (second, 19:46.2) and Bea Douglass (third, 20:03.9) in the girls’ senior race.

After watching Djomby-Enyawe make the trip to Fresno for the state meet last season, Rosing said the Sea Kings have aspirations to make it there together.

“We’re really trying this year,” Rosing said. “That’s our number one goal — to get to state as a team.”

Freshman Kevin Steinman racked up a win for CdM on the boys’ side, clocking in with a time of 16:54.5. The performance was good for 13th overall across all grade levels.

Edison’s Wylie Cleugh runs in the boys’ senior race of the Sunny Hills Wayne Walker Invitational at Craig Park in Fullerton on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew Turner)

Edison’s Wylie Cleugh finished third in the boys’ senior race and sixth overall with a time of 16:04.2.

Kelly Prouty has taken the reins as head coach of the Chargers. Brian Brierly, who had headed the program at Edison, is now the coach at Canyon. The teams pitched their tents right next to each other on Saturday.

“He’s still talking to us,” Cleugh said of Brierly. “Every once in a while, I’ll run a good workout, and he’ll look at the times and be like, ‘Nice workout today.’ It’s all good between us. I’m glad he’s having some success over at Canyon.”

Freshman Will Coffman (fourth, 17:42.7) also delivered a top-five finish for the Chargers.

Estancia ran at the meet, and for now, the Eagles have the numbers to post a boys’ team score in Orange Coast League meets. Junior Santiago Ocampo paced the Eagles with a time of 20:16.7.

Mike Cañas, the new head coach of the Eagles following the retirement of Charlie Appell, said the program is trying to recruit more members. He added that most of the runners for Estancia right now have limited experience with competitive distance running.

“We’re trying to build the team, recruit, work,” Cañas said. “We have changed it up a little bit. In order to avoid shin splints and injuries — because we can’t afford to lose a single person — we’ve gone to a longer 45-minute warmup, where they roll out, they do drills and exercises.”

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Sunny Hills Wayne Walker Invitational

At Craig Park, Fullerton

3-mile course

Senior Race

Team Results

1. Woodbridge 31; 2. Canyon 75; 3. Diamond Bar 117; 4. Valencia 119; 5. Anaheim 122; 6. Buena Park 131; 7. Garden Grove 184; 8. RFK 185; 9. Sunny Hills 193; 10. Cerritos 193

Individuals

1. Beltran-Leon (Valencia) 15:45.9; 2. Worku (Diamond Bar) 15:46.7; 3. Cleugh (Edison) 16:04.2; 4. Lee (Woodbridge) 16:31.0; 5. Castanha (Woodbridge) 16:44.6; 6. Hron (Canyon) 16:55.8; 7. Guarneros (Santiago) 16:58.5; 8. Levin (Harvard-Westlake) 16:59.8; 9. Frieze (Whittier) 17:02.7; 10. Rocha (Savanna) 17:05.3

Junior Race

Team Results

1. Canyon 91; 2. Harvard-Westlake 93; 3. Valencia 129; 4. Savanna 153; 5. Laguna Hills 165; 6. Arroyo 179; 7. Baldwin Park 181; 8. Edison 189; 9. El Rancho 205; 10. Woodbridge 242

Individuals

1. Galindo (Savanna) 15:51.0; 2. Sykes (Harvard-Westlake) 15:57.2; 3. Goetz (Canyon) 16:00.1; 4. Figueroa (El Rancho) 16:45.3; 5. Craig (Harvard-Westlake) 16:45.8; 6. Phan (Irvine) 16:55.0; 7. Juarez-Garcia (Buena Park) 16:56.0; 8. Young (Corona del Mar) 17:01.1; 9. Yang-Lin (Woodbridge) 17:01.7; 10. Jeon (Valencia) 17:09.6

Sophomore Race

Team Results

1. Valencia 29; 2. Santiago 96; 3. Bonita 97; 4. Corona del Mar 105; 5. Edison 132; 6. Corona 176; 7. El Rancho 177; 8. Irvine 181; 9. Anaheim 220; 10. Sunny Hills 228

Individuals

1. Newman (Canyon) 16:17.7; 2. Danna (Valencia) 16:47.0; 3. Gonzalez (Santiago) 16:55.7; 4. Tenorio (Valencia) 16:59.4; 5. Wimbish (Harvard-Westlake) 17:05.7; 6. Chung (Valencia) 17:12.2; 7. Nguyen (Santiago) 17:21.9; 8. Ordaz (Bonita) 17:22.5; 9. Walsh (Corona del Mar) 17:25.1; 10. Martinez (Irvine) 17:42.9

Freshman Race

Team Results

1. Santiago 81; 2. Edison 109; 3. Harvard-Westlake 110; 4. Woodbridge 116; 5. Arroyo 162; 6. Valencia 174; 7. Baldwin Park 214; 8. Anaheim 215; 9. El Rancho 229; 10. Paloma Valley 250

Individuals

1. Steinman (Corona del Mar) 16:54.5; 2. Zavala (Woodbridge) 17:16.5; 3. Louie (Harvard-Westlake) 17:29.5; 4. Coffman (Edison) 17:42.7; 5. Kathiravan (Woodbridge) 18:03.1; 6. Rakhshani (Edison) 18:16.4; 7. Smith (Hillcrest) 18:35.3; 8. Bello (Laguna Hills) 18:37.5; 9. Gomez (Santiago) 18:38.0; 10. Lopez (Baldwin Park) 18:42.1

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Sunny Hills Wayne Walker Invitational

At Craig Park, Fullerton

3-mile course

Senior Race

Team Results

1. Buena Park 45; 2. Corona del Mar 46; 3. Arroyo 59; 4. Valencia 88; 5. Garden Grove 103; 6. Cerritos 170

Individuals

1. Ross (Harvard-Westlake) 19:18.9; 2. Rosing (Corona del Mar) 19:46.2; 3. Douglass (Corona del Mar) 20:03.9; 4. T. Ton (Arroyo) 20:12.4; 5. V. Ton (Arroyo) 20:13.9; 6. DeTalia (Corona) 20:39.9; 7. Bolton (Canyon) 20:43.3; 8. Martin (Buena Park) 20:45.5; 9. Rodriguez (Katella) 20:48.5; 10. Dovel (Harvard-Westlake) 20:57.3

Junior Race

Team Results

1. Cerritos 38; 2. Sunny Hills 39; 3. Baldwin Park 43

Individuals

1. Djomby-Enyawe (Corona del Mar) 18:31.4; 2. Edwards (Diamond Bar) 19:10.0; 3. Oliva (Canyon) 19:49.7; 4. Hsu (Harvard-Westlake) 20:09.2; 5. Yang (Harvard-Westlake) 20:27.9; 6. Kim (Sunny Hills) 20:47.4; 7. Lee (Harvard-Westlake) 21:06.8; 8. Guzman (Valencia) 21:13.1; 9. Cauley (La Habra) 21:22.1; 10. Moffitt (Woodbridge) 21:23.1

Sophomore Race

Team Results

1. Valencia 49; 2. Arroyo 63; 3. Diamond Bar 78; 4. Westridge 107; 5. Anaheim 115; 6. Cerritos 136; 7. Laguna Hills 145; 8. Corona del Mar 191

Individuals

1. Biber (Woodbridge) 19:48.8; 2. Ahn (Harvard-Westlake) 21:09.0; 3. Winger (Valencia) 21:26.1; 4. Sommer (Canyon) 21:29.8; 5. Graber (Harvard-Westlake) 21:31.1; 6. Zhou-Zhang (Arroyo) 21:53.3; 7. Bimbela (Arroyo) 22:10.3; 8. Kim (Valencia) 22:10.5; 9. Loza (Bonita) 22:20.6; 10. Field (Cerritos) 22:28.8

Freshman Race

Team Results

1. Woodbridge 23; 2. Sunny Hills 48; 3. Valencia 49

Individuals

1. Wilbur (Woodbridge) 19:50.1; 2. Biron (Woodbridge) 19:55.1; 3. Roberts (Woodbridge) 21:28.4; 4. Rivas (Whittier) 21:59.0; 5. Marroquin (Savanna) 22:43.9; 6. Nair (Valencia) 23:46.9; 7. Baughman (Valencia) 24:11.0; 8. Crook (Cerritos) 24:24.2; 9. Gonzalez (Sunny Hills) 24:30.0; 10. Arcenas (Canyon) 24:49.2

