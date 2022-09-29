High School Roundup: Marina boys’ water polo edges Fountain Valley

James Luther scored seven goals as the Marina boys’ water polo team beat Fountain Valley 12-11 in a Wave League match at Corona del Mar High on Wednesday.

Lico Yuno added three goals for the Vikings (7-7, 1-1 in league) in their first league win. Kai Voci scored twice, and goalkeeper Jacob Shumard made six saves.

Fountain Valley fell to 13-3 overall and 0-2 in league.

Corona del Mar 14, Edison 3: The Sea Kings improved to 2-0 in Wave League play after Wednesday’s home win.

CdM is 9-6 overall.

Edison is now 7-9 overall and 1-1 in league.

Newport Harbor 18, Huntington Beach 10: The Sailors, ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, earned a key Surf League win Wednesday at home.

Eli Liechty paced Newport Harbor (10-1, 2-0) with six goals.

Zach Bettino scored six goals for No. 6-ranked Huntington Beach (12-4, 1-1).

Los Alamitos 8, Laguna Beach 7: Diego Audebert scored four goals for the Breakers in Wednesday’s Surf League match at Los Alamitos High.

Sai Bassett, Cade Anderton and Brady Bumgarner added one goal each for No. 9-ranked Laguna Beach (12-6, 0-2), which couldn’t hold a 7-5 lead in the fourth quarter.

Los Alamitos is now 1-1 in league play.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Estancia 206, Katella 304: Danielle Breitwieser earned medalist honors for the visiting Eagles with a round of 38 on the par-29 Brea Creek Golf Course on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League match.

Estancia improved to 8-5 overall and 8-2 in league. The Eagles play host to league-leading St. Margaret’s (9-0 overall and in league) on Tuesday.

Costa Mesa 262, Ocean View 290: Mustangs junior Sydney Ngo paced the field with a one-over-par 36 on the front nine of the Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa Country Club in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match.

Costa Mesa (6-5, 6-4) will take on Westminster (8-1 overall and in league) at Meadowlark Golf Course on Monday.

