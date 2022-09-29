Advertisement
High School Roundup: Marina boys’ water polo edges Fountain Valley

Marina's James Luther puts pressure on Costa Mesa's Wes Brazda during a nonleague game on Aug. 31 in Costa Mesa.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew Turner
Matt Szabo
James Luther scored seven goals as the Marina boys’ water polo team beat Fountain Valley 12-11 in a Wave League match at Corona del Mar High on Wednesday.

Lico Yuno added three goals for the Vikings (7-7, 1-1 in league) in their first league win. Kai Voci scored twice, and goalkeeper Jacob Shumard made six saves.

Fountain Valley fell to 13-3 overall and 0-2 in league.

Corona del Mar 14, Edison 3: The Sea Kings improved to 2-0 in Wave League play after Wednesday’s home win.

CdM is 9-6 overall.

Edison is now 7-9 overall and 1-1 in league.

Newport Harbor 18, Huntington Beach 10: The Sailors, ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, earned a key Surf League win Wednesday at home.

Eli Liechty paced Newport Harbor (10-1, 2-0) with six goals.

Zach Bettino scored six goals for No. 6-ranked Huntington Beach (12-4, 1-1).

Los Alamitos 8, Laguna Beach 7: Diego Audebert scored four goals for the Breakers in Wednesday’s Surf League match at Los Alamitos High.

Sai Bassett, Cade Anderton and Brady Bumgarner added one goal each for No. 9-ranked Laguna Beach (12-6, 0-2), which couldn’t hold a 7-5 lead in the fourth quarter.

Los Alamitos is now 1-1 in league play.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Estancia 206, Katella 304: Danielle Breitwieser earned medalist honors for the visiting Eagles with a round of 38 on the par-29 Brea Creek Golf Course on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League match.

Estancia improved to 8-5 overall and 8-2 in league. The Eagles play host to league-leading St. Margaret’s (9-0 overall and in league) on Tuesday.

Costa Mesa 262, Ocean View 290: Mustangs junior Sydney Ngo paced the field with a one-over-par 36 on the front nine of the Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa Country Club in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match.

Costa Mesa (6-5, 6-4) will take on Westminster (8-1 overall and in league) at Meadowlark Golf Course on Monday.

::

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614

