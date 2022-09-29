Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball claims first match against rival CdM

With two prolific players on the pins, the Newport Harbor High girls’ volleyball team has found a path to sustained success.

A four-set win over crosstown rival Corona del Mar on Wednesday gave the Sailors a four-match winning streak, the third time the program has strung together that many wins this season.

Anabel Kotzakov had a match-high 25 kills, and Laine Briggs added 15 kills, as visiting Newport Harbor defeated CdM 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 in the first half of the Battle of the Bay series.

Newport Harbor celebrates a point during the Battle of the Bay girls’ volleyball match against Corona del Mar on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“I think Laine’s the most athletic person I’ve ever met before,” said senior Tegan Glenn, who shares setting duties with junior Drue Coberly. “I wouldn’t have a doubt in my mind that she wouldn’t play this well. It’s unreal how much she’s focused towards the game and how much passion she has for the sport.

“She’s constantly texting me that she’s doing stuff related to volleyball to improve her vertical or to do other things. She’s always trying to do something to improve, and I think that’s why she’s where she is today.”

Anabel Kotzakov had 25 kills, including this one on match point, to lead Newport Harbor over CdM 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 on Wednesday in the Battle of the Bay. @NHHSailors @CDM_ATHLETICS @TheDailyPilot @mjszabo pic.twitter.com/uupZM6Lrer — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) September 29, 2022

The explanation for Kotzakov’s brilliant offense of late was far more simplistic.

“Anabel is just Anabel,” Glenn added. “She’s crazy.”

Newport Harbor’s Anabel Kotzakov reacts after Corona del Mar’s Reiley Murphy, left, and Hailey Shaw block a shot during the Battle of the Bay girls’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

When the Back Bay rivals get together, players like the Sailors’ Malia Thorne say it doesn’t take much to get up for the game. That doesn’t mean there aren’t things that could make them even hungrier.

Added to the stakes Wednesday evening was a feast provided by Newport Rib Co. for the winning team. Thorne gave her postgame interview with a plate full of food in her hand.

“We did the same thing last year, and it was super fun,” Thorne, a senior middle blocker, said. “That kind of just … drove up our motivation.”

Corona del Mar’s Hailey Shaw hits against Newport Harbor’s Malia Thorne during the Battle of the Bay girls’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Back Bay rivals will meet again at Newport Harbor to conclude the regular season on Oct. 13.

Coberly had 30 assists along with a service ace and a block for Newport Harbor (12-4). Glenn handed out 16 assists, and Thorne had nine kills and two blocks. Zoe Schulman also dropped in two aces.

Newport Harbor, which appeared at No. 15 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2 combined rankings this week after a big Surf League win at No. 7 Huntington Beach on Sept. 22, will see a lot of time on court the next week and a half. The Sailors are scheduled to play in consecutive tournaments, including one in Santa Barbara this weekend.

Corona del Mar’s Reiley Murphy hits into Newport Harbor’s Malia Thorne, left, and Sophia Kim during the Battle of the Bay girls’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“This is a big couple weeks for our team,” Newport Harbor coach Andrew Mabry said. “It starts tonight, but we’ve got four straight days of matches. … Santa Barbara tournament this weekend. This is the time of year that you want to get in the gym and play. This is what we’ve been working for.”

Reese Olson filled the stat sheet with 11 kills, 11 assists, 2½ blocks and two aces for CdM (18-14), which is ranked No. 8 in Division 3. Reiley Murphy had nine kills and two aces, and Hailey Shaw provided five kills and three blocks.

Kaela Hiramoto distributed 16 assists for the Sea Kings, while Sabrina Baker had 3½ total blocks. Lauren Esquino added four kills.

Newport Harbor’s Kayla Kaufman, left, and Tegan Glenn, right, attempt to block a shot from Corona del Mar’s Reese Olson during the Battle of the Bay girls’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“Our defense did a great job tonight,” CdM coach Bailey Humes said. “I thought Sabrina Baker [and Hailey Shaw] did a really good job blocking. They both did a good job. Our defense does really well behind them. I think our biggest issue is just being able to convert and terminate balls after.”

Landon Olson, a sophomore at CdM, provided a highlight preceding the match with a guitar solo performance of the national anthem.

Newport Harbor fan Kyle McConaughey cheers during the Battle of the Bay girls’ volleyball match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

