High School Roundup: Huntington Beach boys’ water polo beats Laguna Beach

Zach Bettino had a team-high five goals, as the Huntington Beach boys’ water polo team closed strong to defeat Laguna Beach 15-11 on Wednesday in a Surf League game at Newport Harbor High.

The Oilers, ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, also saw Luke Hanna, Christian Hammonds and Ethan Spoon record hat-tricks in the victory.

Huntington Beach goalie Jay Pyle reaches to stop a shot at close range against Laguna Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach (17-4, 2-1), which also received a goal from Logan Garwick, outscored Laguna Beach 9-5 in the second half.

Cade Anderton scored a match-high seven goals for the Breakers, who are ranked No. 9 in Division 1.

Sai Bassett (2) of Laguna Beach turns, shoots, and scores, despite tight defense from Huntington Beach’s Logan Garwick on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sai Bassett had a pair of goals, while Coleman Judd and Eli Taub each scored once for Laguna Beach (12-7, 0-3).

The sides will meet again in their league finale on Oct. 26.

Laguna Beach goalie Tyler Swensen has his hands up to stop a shot, as teammate Diego Audebert (12) gets tangled up with Huntington Beach’s Dusan Djordjevic (10) on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

GIRLS’ GOLF

Estancia 231, Ocean View 239: Laney Bae carded the low round for the visiting Eagles with an eight-over-par 39 at David L. Baker Golf Course on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League match.

Estancia improved to 9-6 overall and 9-3 in league. The Eagles completed the season sweep of Ocean View (4-8 overall and in league).

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Edison 3, Corona del Mar 2: Molly McCluskey had a team-high 18 kills to lead the visiting Chargers to a 25-20, 16-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11 win over the Sea Kings on Tuesday in a critical Wave League match.

Summer Witherby added 17 kills for Edison (17-15, 4-0), which gained separation from CdM (18-16, 2-2) in the league standings.

Reese Olson compiled 15 kills and 23 assists for CdM. Hailey Shaw contributed 11 kills and three blocks, Reiley Murphy had 11 kills and two aces, and Sabrina Baker chipped in with eight kills and five blocks.

Newport Harbor 3, Los Alamitos 0: Anabel Kotzakov had a team-leading 15 kills to lead the Sailors past the Griffins 27-25, 27-25, 25-23 in a tight Surf League match on Tuesday at Los Alamitos High.

Laine Briggs added 13 kills and 11 digs for Newport Harbor (17-5, 3-1), which earned a split of the home-and-home set with Los Alamitos (22-13, 2-2). Both teams took straight-sets victories on the road.

Drue Coberly distributed 22 assists for the Sailors. Tegan Glenn had 13 assists, nine digs and two service aces. Fiona Gaffney provided 13 digs. Malia Thorne had five kills, and Zoe Gaa also had three kills and four blocks.

