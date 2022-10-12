High School Roundup: Newport Harbor sweeps Huntington Beach, clinches Surf League title

The Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball team took care of business on its home court, defeating Huntington Beach 27-25, 25-23, 25-19 on Tuesday to deliver the program its first Surf League championship.

Newport Harbor, ranked No. 10 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2 combined poll, was promoted to the upper division of the Sunset Conference after winning the Wave League last season.

Anabel Kotzakov had 22 kills, four blocks and seven digs for Newport Harbor (23-6, 5-1). Laine Briggs added 10 kills and 11 digs, and Malia Thorne had five kills and two blocks.

Drue Coberly distributed 31 assists, while Tegan Glenn contributed across the board with eight assists, 10 digs, three kills and a service ace. Fiona Gaffney also had 14 digs and an ace for the Sailors.

Fourth-ranked Huntington Beach (26-4, 4-2) finished in second place in league.

Los Alamitos 3, Laguna Beach 1: Eva Travis had 24 kills and 13 digs, but the visiting Breakers fell to the Griffins 25-21, 25-12, 19-25, 25-15 on Tuesday in a Surf League finale.

Kyra Zaengle added 11 kills and five digs for Laguna Beach (15-19, 0-6), which concludes the regular season with a nonleague match at St. Margaret’s. Brooklyn Yelland chipped in with 15 digs and four aces.

Los Alamitos (23-14, 3-3), ranked No. 16 in CIF, wound up in third place in the league, its record suggesting the Griffins will apply for an at-large berth into the section playoffs.

Edison 3, Marina 0: Molly McCluskey had eight kills and 11 digs to lead the Chargers to a 25-17, 25-10, 28-26 sweep of the host Vikings on Tuesday in a Wave League finale.

Adia McCown had nine kills to pace Edison (19-15, 6-0). The undefeated run through the Wave League marks the Chargers’ first league championship since the 2016 season, when Edison went on to win the CIF State Division I girls’ volleyball title.

Ashley Finch added seven kills and five blocks for Edison, which is ranked No. 4 in Division 3.

Marina (14-14, 2-4) finished in third place in league.

Ocean View 3, Westminster 2: Jade Auger had 13 kills and 25 digs to lead the Seahawks to a critical 15-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-21, 18-16 win over the Lions on Tuesday in a Golden West League match.

Brooke Abascal had eight kills and 18 digs, and Paula Bledsoe also had seven kills for Ocean View (13-11, 8-1), which pulled into a tie for first place with Westminster (20-10, 8-1). Setter Natalia Christensen had 22 assists and 23 digs, and libero Isabel Escuro had 30 digs.

Ocean View can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win at home against Katella to conclude the season on Thursday.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Fairmont Prep 0: Senior outside hitter Rebecca Penjoyan had 20 kills and five service aces to lead the Tritons to a straight-sets victory on Monday in a San Joaquin League match.

Sophomore opposite Chara Wondercheck added 14 kills and two aces for Pacifica Christian (14-5, 5-4).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 15, Laguna Beach 3: Sophia Andrei-Birca and Polina Briggs swept in singles for the Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Surf League match at Laguna Beach High.

Cate Montgomery and Lauren Jones swept at No. 1 doubles for CdM (12-2, 1-1 in league), ranked No. 5 in the CIF Southern Section Open Division and Division 1 combined poll.

Freshman Izzy Lobosco won one singles set for Laguna Beach (1-11, 0-2).

Sage Hill 10, Beckman 8: Junior Arden Stobart swept in singles for the Lightning in Tuesday’s Pacific Coast League match at Sage Hill School.

Seniors Ava Herin and Kana Byrd swept in doubles for Sage Hill (12-3, 5-3). Freshman Alexia Beyrath won twice in singles, as did seniors Sunny Sun and Aryana Shamlou in doubles.

The Lightning, ranked No. 2 in Division 3, host top-seeded Northwood in a key league match Thursday.

Fountain Valley 17, Marina 1: The Barons eased to victory Tuesday in a Wave League match at Fountain Valley High.

Fountain Valley, the top-ranked team in Division 2, improved to 7-4 overall and 2-0 in league.

Marina is now 7-11 overall and 0-2 in league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Estancia 256, Costa Mesa 270: The Eagles earned a season sweep of their crosstown rivals with a win on Monday in the second meeting of the Battle for the Bell at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Estancia improved to 10-6 overall and 10-3 in the Orange Coast League. Danielle Breitwieser led the Eagles with a round of seven-over-par 42. Landry Harder (49), Teegan Dunham (50), Grace Boyce (54) and Marina Morton (61) also factored into the team score for Estancia.

Junior Sydney Ngo was the medalist, carding a five-over-par 40 for Costa Mesa (7-7, 7-6).

Santa Ana 42, Costa Mesa 0: Junior quarterback Sergio Torres threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Saints over the Mustangs on Friday in an Orange Coast League game at Costa Mesa High.

Santa Ana improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in league.

Junior middle linebacker Victor Dominguez recorded 11 tackles for Costa Mesa (3-4, 1-2), which remains home for its upcoming game against St. Margaret’s (1-6, 1-2) on Friday, Oct. 14.

Estancia 41, Saddleback 0: Senior running back Noah Aires had 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as the Eagles soared past the Roadrunners on Friday in an Orange Coast League game at Segerstrom High.

Junior quarterback Riley Witte tallied 187 passing yards and two touchdowns, and senior Oscar Vasquez also had a passing touchdown.

Sophomore Joseth Zarate-Groth had four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Trey Sanchez added four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Estancia (3-4, 1-2) faces Orange (5-2, 3-0) in a game at Jim Scott Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14.

Covina Charter Oak 59, Marina 14: Senior quarterback Richie Munoz threw for 270 yards and five touchdowns, as the host Chargers beat the Vikings on Friday in a nonleague game.

Senior wide receiver Isaiah Johnson made three catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns for Charter Oak (7-0).

Marina (1-6) opens Big 4 League play against Katella (2-5) on Thursday at Westminster High.

Edison 47, Newport Harbor 14: Link to story.

Los Alamitos 49, Corona del Mar 14: Link to story.

Huntington Beach 23, Fountain Valley 12: Link to story.

Los Amigos 34, Loara 14: Link to story.

Sage Hill 63, Lone Pine 16: Senior quarterback Carson Green threw three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Steven Karahalios, as the Lightning rolled to victory on Friday.

Junior running back Aidan Raymer added three first-half touchdowns on the ground for Sage Hill (5-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season against Canoga Park Faith Baptist on Sept. 23.

Sophomore safety James Karahalios also returned an interception for a score, helping the Lightning head into halftime with a 49-0 lead.

Sage Hill begins Prep League play with a road game against La Cañada Flintridge Prep (4-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

