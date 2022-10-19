Santa Ana Country Club makes history at Jones Cup golf tournament

People stood around the 18th green at Santa Ana Country Club on Wednesday as darkness ascended, using their cellphones to light it up.

It seemed like a scene out of a movie.

This would surely be an ending that Geoff Cochrane would never forget.

Now no one can tell Cochrane, who has been at Santa Ana Country Club for nearly 21 years, that his club is the only one that has never won the Jones Cup community golf tournament.

Cochrane hit a masterful shot out of the left bunker before sinking a two-foot birdie attempt. Moments later, he was brushing away tears.

Host Santa Ana won the 23rd annual Jones Cup for the first time.

Drew Buddle of Santa Ana Country Club chips the 16th hole during the annual Jones Cup golf tournament. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I’m blessed to get to represent this club in these events,” said Cochrane, who played in his first Jones Cup in 2002. “To get to win it, and win it here in front of all of them, is just awesome. And to have it happen in the dark with all of the phone lights helping, it just creates even more of a memory.”

Both Cochrane and teammate Drew Buddle got up and down out of bunkers on No. 18 as Santa Ana got a pair of birdies, winning the two-best-ball format tournament with a score of 16-under-par.

Ladies’ champion Diane Booth, men’s champion Leo Rooney and senior men’s champion Brandon Goethals also contributed for Santa Ana.

Mesa Verde Country Club, trying to win the tournament for the third straight year, finished tied for second with Big Canyon at -14. Newport Beach and Shady Canyon were tied for fourth at -6.

Mike Fergin from Mesa Verde Country Club reacts to missing a long putt on the final hole, during the annual Jones Cup. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Everyone chipped in for Santa Ana. Buddle had five birdies in his round, and Rooney and Goethals had four each. Cochrane had three and Booth contributed both of hers on the back nine.

“The group was just super fun and supportive all day, and it worked out at the end,” Cochrane said. “We won this one for all of the Santa Ana members and staff that have played before. We’ve been close a number of times and it hasn’t happened ... I don’t have to answer the ‘When are you going to win one?’ question anymore.”

Mesa Verde, which teed off first, was the leader in the clubhouse at -14. Professional Mike Fergin and men’s champion Ryan Knapp both had five birdies on the back nine for the Costa Mesa club, which had the same group as last year except for senior men’s champion Mitch Allenspach.

“The team is incredible,” said Mesa Verde captain Heidi Wright-Tennyson, who also had ladies champion Kim Izzi at her disposal. “Four fantastic players and even better people. It’s fantastic to spend an afternoon with them ... All four players are fantastic players and they’ve all played a lot of competitive golf. A few bad shots and a few bad holes doesn’t really rattle them. They know they have birdies in them, and they’re going to keep playing and keep fighting hard.”

Dean Wilson-Garbutt from Newport Beach Country Club hits a long bunker shot during the annual Jones Cup tournament Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Big Canyon, which has won the Jones Cup a tournament-best 10 times, was led by men’s champion Taylor Wood. He made seven birdies, including the last four holes of his round.

Big Canyon professional Erika Ilagan, playing in her first Jones Cup, made one of two eagles in the tournament on No. 8. She holed her short third shot on the par-five hole.

Newport Beach ladies champion Ailam Newkirk had the other birdie, on the par-five No. 11.

“We could always drop a few more putts,” Ilagan said. “But the team atmosphere was good. Of course the nerves were there, but I love the competition and we have a great team.”

Team captain Geoff Cochrane of Santa Ana Country Club hits a drive on a par-three during the annual Jones Cup on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

