High School Roundup: Edison girls’ volleyball sweeps Dos Pueblos in CIF Division 3 playoff opener

Summer Witherby pounded out 16 kills to lead the Edison High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of Goleta Dos Pueblos at home on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.

Adia McCown added 15 kills for fourth-seeded Edison (20-15), which plays host to Orange Coast League champion St. Margaret’s (27-7) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Molly McCluskey also chipped in with 11 kills for the Wave League-champion Chargers.

El Segundo 3, Corona del Mar 1: The host Sea Kings fell to the Eagles 25-15, 25-27, 26-24, 25-20 on Thursday in a Division 3 first-round match.

Corona del Mar (20-18) was the second-place team in the Wave League this season.

El Segundo (16-5) will play host to second-seeded West Hills Chaminade (31-1) in the next round.

Marina 3, Whittier California 0: Dominique Vadeboncouer had a team-leading 14 kills for the Vikings in their 25-14, 25-20, 25-23 straight-sets victory over the Condors on the road Thursday in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.

Jalissa Costa and Jenna Zaffino each had eight kills for Marina (15-14), which takes on Monrovia (21-11) at home on Monday at 6 p.m.

Jordan Packer handed out 34 assists, Dana Tran had nine digs, and Mackenzie Dorney dropped in four service aces for the Vikings.

Thermal Coachella Valley 3, Estancia 0: The top-seeded Mighty Arabs earned a 25-21, 27-25, 25-7 sweep on Thursday, eliminating the visiting Eagles from the Division 7 playoffs.

Estancia (18-14) was the fourth-place team in the Orange Coast League this season.

Coachella Valley (21-1), the Desert Valley league champion, will take on Valencia Trinity Classical Academy (17-8) on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Canyon Country Canyon High.

Ocean View 3, Riverside JW North 1: The visiting Seahawks pulled off a 15-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 comeback win to advance to the second round of the Division 7 playoffs on Thursday night.

Brooke Abascal had 10 kills to lead Ocean View (15-12). Paula Bledsoe added eight kills and eight aces, and Jade Auger chipped in with seven kills. Natalia Christensen distributed 30 assists to go with eight aces.

Ocean View, which shared the Golden West League title with Westminster, will face Mission Valley League champion Gabrielino (20-8) at home on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, La Mirada 2: Senior outside hitter Rebecca Penjoyan had 28 kills and three blocks, as the Tritons rallied for a 26-28, 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-9 win on Thursday at La Mirada in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs.

Sophomore opposite Chara Wondercheck had 11 kills and two blocks for Pacifica Christian (18-6), and freshman setter Addie Roberson chipped in with 32 assists and five aces.

Pacifica Christian returns home to face Mt. Baldy League champion Chino Don Lugo (13-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Godinez 3, Newport Christian 1: The Grizzlies clawed past the host Seahawks 25-12, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12 on Thursday in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs.

Newport Christian (10-6) finished in a tie for second place in the Express League with Liberty Christian this season.

Godinez (18-10) has a home match against Los Angeles Milken Community (18-9) on Monday at 6 p.m.

Samueli Academy 3, Liberty Christian 0: The visiting Minutemen went down in straight sets to the Firewolves on Thursday in the first round of the Division 9 playoffs.

Liberty Christian ends its season with an overall record of 12-7.

Samueli Academy (12-9) remains at home to take on Canoga Park AGBU (16-5) on Saturday.

Calvary Chapel 25, Estancia 20: Gavin Ghahyasi and Charles Sparks each had a touchdown reception for the Eagles, who earned the victory in their homecoming game at Segerstrom High on Thursday.

Calvary Chapel improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in Orange Coast League play, keeping its postseason hopes alive with the win.

Estancia (3-6, 1-4) will host Costa Mesa (3-5, 1-3) in the Battle for the Bell to close the regular season next Friday.

