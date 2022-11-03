High School Roundup: Laguna Beach boys’ water polo opens CIF with road win

Sai Bassett scored four goals for the Laguna Beach High boys’ water polo team in a 13-7 road win over Redlands East Valley on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Cade Anderton added three goals for the top-seeded Breakers (17-10). Coleman Judd and Andrew Kelleher each scored twice, and Eli Taub and Diego Audebert also found the back of the net.

Laguna Beach, which made the playoffs as an at-large team after finishing in third place in the Surf League, hosts Servite in a Division 1 second-round match on Saturday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Fountain Valley 17, Dana Hills 1: Giselle Rico, Katelyn Nguyen and Jaslyn Nguyen all swept in singles for the Barons in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs Wednesday at home.

The doubles teams of Rene Do and Anh Thu Luong, as well as Sophie Vu and Kendra Ly, also swept for Fountain Valley.

The No. 4-seeded Barons will host the Archer School of Los Angeles in the second round Friday.

Sage Hill 17, Downey Warren 1: The top-seeded Lightning earned their second straight blowout postseason win Wednesday in a Division 3 first-round match on the road.

Sage Hill (16-6) also beat Jurupa Valley 18-0 in a wildcard match Tuesday.

Players who swept all six matches over both days included freshman Ella Wong in singles, and the doubles team of junior Eva Ro and sophomore Madeleine Carroll. Senior Aryana Shamlou also swept with three different partners, senior co-captain Lauren Chung, junior Ava Cohen and sophomore Joy Qu.

Sophomore Grace Yang, junior co-captain Arden Stobart and freshman Arya Rawal were also undefeated in singles.

Sage Hill will host in the second round of the playoffs Friday, against the winner of Thursday’s match between Los Angeles Marymount and Oxford Academy.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 17, Century 1: The Tritons earned the blowout win Wednesday in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs on the road.

Bree Clarke and Kiana Giunta swept in doubles, while Charlie Rogers and Kamryn Giunta rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat Century’s No. 1 doubles team.

Pacifica Christian (12-3) will host Upland in the second round on Friday.

Beverly Hills 13, Edison 5: The Chargers’ season ended Wednesday in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs on the road.

Edison finished 9-9-1.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Santa Ana swept all titles from both a team and individual standpoint in the Orange Coast League finals on Wednesday at Mile Square Park.

Jimmy Dominguez crossed the finish line in 15 minutes 6.6 seconds to pace the victorious Saints in the boys’ race.

Anthony Barrera (third, 16:05.1), Bryan Alvarado (fourth, 16:17.9), Hector Sanchez (sixth, 16:57.5) and Alan Miramontes (eighth, 17:07.0) joined the scoring quintet for Santa Ana, which topped St. Margaret’s by a count of 22-49.

The league had seven full teams on the starting line in the boys’ race, meaning four teams advanced to the CIF Southern Section preliminaries being held Nov. 11 and 12 at Mt. San Antonio College.

In addition, individuals who finished in the top 10 at league finals whose teams did not qualify for CIF moved on to the section preliminaries.

Costa Mesa’s Govern Nguyen-Spitzberg accomplished the feat, placing 10th with a time of 17:13.9, a new personal record for the Mustangs sophomore. He was the only local athlete to qualify for CIF at the meet, as Costa Mesa placed fifth as a team.

Mauricio Herrera (31st, 19:33.2) paced the Estancia runners.

Santa Ana edged St. Margaret’s 24-32 for the girls’ team title, led by race winner Sarahy Lopez (17:40.6).

Costa Mesa placed fourth on the girls’ side, but the race featured just five full teams, lowering the number of automatic bids to three team spots. Julieta Colin (14th, 22:16.4) was the top runner for the Mustangs.

Beckman swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles in the Pacific Coast League finals on Wednesday at Lakeview Park in Silverado.

Laguna Hills sophomore Holly Barker crossed the finish line first in the girls’ race with a time of 17:17.0. Barker won the girls’ sweepstakes for the second time at the Orange County Championships last month.

University senior Ansh Parashar (15:00.4) held off Beckman senior Zachary Blum (15:03.5) to win the individual title for the boys.

With multiple appearances in the final four sets of Division 5 rankings, both the Sage Hill boys’ and girls’ teams will be invited to compete in the section preliminaries. The Lightning did not claim automatic bids into CIF through their league.

Junior Aaron Joshi (34th, 17:03.0) and junior Ryann Langdale (20:50.7) were the top boy and girl, respectively, for the Lightning in Wednesday’s league finals meet.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Orange Coast League finals

At Mile Square Park

3-mile course

Team Results

1. Santa Ana 22; 2. St. Margaret’s 49; 3. Orange 104; 4. Saddleback 106; 5. Costa Mesa 118; 6. Calvary Chapel 132; 7. Estancia 190

Individuals

1. Dominguez (Santa Ana) 15:06.6; 2. Capelle (St. Margaret’s) 15:57.6; 3. Barrera (Santa Ana) 16:05.1; 4. Alvarado (Santa Ana) 16:17.9; 5. Arizmendi-Suarez (Saddleback) 16:26.5; 6. Sanchez (Santa Ana) 16:57.5; 7. Causee (St. Margaret’s) 17:06.4; 8. Miramontes (Santa Ana) 17:07.0; 9. Reyes (Santa Ana) 17:12.1; 10. Nguyen-Spitzberg (Costa Mesa) 17:13.9; 31. Herrera (Estancia) 19:33.2

Pacific Coast League finals

At Lakeview Park

3-mile course

Team Results

1. Beckman 21; 2. Woodbridge 74; 3. Portola 77; 4. Irvine 104; 5. University 107; 6. Northwood 139; 7. Laguna Hills 191; 8. Sage Hill 207

Individuals

1. Parashar (University) 15:00.4; 2. Blum (Beckman) 15:03.5; 3. Sorokin (Beckman) 15:18.3; 4. Felix (Beckman) 15:19.7; 5. Ariga (Beckman) 15:23.3; 6. Hanson (Irvine) 15:47.1; 7. Copp (Beckman) 15:49.0; 8. Chan (Portola) 15:51.1; 9. Zavala (Woodbridge) 15:57.7; 10. Feldman (Northwood) 15:57.8; 34. Joshi (Sage Hill) 17:03.0

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Orange Coast League finals

At Mile Square Park

3-mile course

Team Results

1. Santa Ana 24; 2. St. Margaret’s 32; 3. Orange 86; 4. Costa Mesa 105; 5. Saddleback 116

Individuals

1. Lopez (Santa Ana) 17:40.6; 2. Li (St. Margaret’s) 18:03.4; 3. Esparza (Santa Ana) 19:08.7; 4. Bendzick (St. Margaret’s) 19:32.5; 5. Esparza (Santa Ana) 19:54.5; 6. Chou (St. Margaret’s) 20:01.0; 7. Luzan (Santa Ana) 20:11.7; 8. Colchado (Santa Ana) 20:25.8; 9. Botuchis (St. Margaret’s) 20:32.3; 10. Garcia (Santa Ana) 20:37.8; 14. Colin (Costa Mesa) 22:16.4

Pacific Coast League finals

At Lakeview Park

3-mile course

Team Results

1. Beckman 53; 2. Woodbridge 67; 3. Laguna Hills 67; 4. Portola 68; 5. Irvine 124; 6. Northwood 127; 7. Sage Hill 218; 8. University 218

Individuals

1. Barker (Laguna Hills) 17:17.0; 2. Zdanavage (Portola) 17:39.6; 3. Weber (Beckman) 17:53.2; 4. Guilfoile (Portola) 18:15.2; 5. Pakingan (Beckman) 18:33.2; 6. Johnson (Laguna Hills) 18:51.9; 7. Laygo (Northwood) 19:00.4; 8. Wilbur (Woodbridge) 19:02.2; 9. Kanitkar (Irvine) 19:06.0; 10. Biron (Woodbridge) 19:06.1; 31. Langdale (Sage Hill) 20:50.7

