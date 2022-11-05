Newport Harbor football storms past Valencia in CIF Division 4 opener

The Newport Harbor High football team did not wish to roll the dice, but a favorable result has the Sailors back in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, operating under a formula that worked for them before.

A new postseason kicked off in near-perfect fashion, as Newport Harbor rolled to a 43-17 win over visiting Valencia on Friday in a Division 4 first-round playoff game at Davidson Field.

Newport Harbor (7-4), which finished in fourth place in the Sunset League, knows well the heart-in-throat emotions of waiting for the draw to come out. The Sailors, once again an at-large selection, were fortunate to get in at 3-7 last year, before going on to win the Division 6 crown over Temecula Valley.

“When we saw our name, we were happy,” Sailors senior wide receiver Kashton Henjum said. “Obviously, it’s by chance, so we’re super thankful for it. We knew we deserved it because we’ve been working for it for so long, and I think we’re going to prove that to everybody.”

Newport Harbor running back Robby Crowell runs down the sideline for a touchdown during the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff game against Valencia on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor will go on the road to face Newbury Park, a 41-14 winner over Manhattan Beach Mira Costa, in the second round.

The Sailors struck first and struck fast, beginning with a 23-yard field goal by Jon Richardson that was followed by Garrett Emerson’s 29-yard interception return for a touchdown 48 seconds later.

“It was about third-and-six, and [Valencia quarterback Trey Erickson] kept looking my way, so I just knew it was coming,” Emerson said. “Jump ball, [and then] to the crib.”

Newport Harbor cornerback Garrett Emerson (11) intercepts a pass in front of the Valencia sideline for and returned it for a touchdown during the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Emerson blocked a punt at the end of the next possession for Valencia (5-6), the prelude to a 38-yard touchdown pass from Colton Joseph to Josiah Lamarque on a fourth-and-14 play.

Lamarque performed a “rock the baby” touchdown celebration after hitting the end zone.

Newport Harbor coach Peter Lofthouse was asked about his players playing with an edge, a double-edged sword that sometimes leads to penalties.

“When you got guys like Josiah Lamarque and Kashton Henjum and other plays on our team, we tell them to play with confidence, to play with swagger,” Lofthouse said. “If anything, I would rather have to talk to a kid and ask them to dial it back than to ask a kid to get started.”

Lamarque went on to lead the Sailors’ receiving corps with nine catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Henjum made five grabs for 90 yards and a score.

Newport Harbor defensive tackle Jacob Jurczyk stops Valencia running back Daniel Hernandez (32) at line of scrimmage during the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff game on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Senior running back Robby Crowell and Joseph each found the end zone once on the ground.

Cam Denoon, a senior defensive end, had two sacks for the Sailors. Junior linebackers Jacob Carlon and Tanner Muir each had one full sack, and sophomore defensive back Tony Glynn added an interception.

“I think our whole team had a real solid effort across the board — offense, defense and special teams,” Lofthouse said. “It’s probably our most complete game of the entire season from start to finish, and so it feels good right now, first week of the playoffs, to be playing our best football at this moment in time.”

Senior wide receiver Brandon Boateng scored two touchdowns for Valencia, including a 96-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.

CIF Southern Section Division 4 Playoffs

Newport Harbor 43, Valencia 17

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Valencia 0 – 7 – 3 – 7 — 17

Newport Harbor 17 – 14 – 6 – 6 — 43

FIRST QUARTER

NH — Richardson 23 FG, 6:15.

NH — Emerson 29 interception return (Richardson kick), 5:27.

NH — Lamarque 38 pass from Joseph (Richardson kick),

SECOND QUARTER

NH — Joseph 6 run (Richardson kick), 7:10.

NH — Crowell 39 run (Richardson kick), 1:57.

V — Boateng 96 kick return (Fontal), 1:41.

THIRD QUARTER

NH — Lamarque 14 pass from Joseph (Avalos run failed), 7:04.

V — Fontal 48 FG, 2:35.

FOURTH QUARTER

NH — Henjum 12 pass from Joseph (Joseph run failed), 11:09.

V — Boateng 5 pass from Erickson (Fontal), 1:47.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

V — Hernandez, 10-16.

NH — Irving, 10-56; Crowell, 3-52, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

V — Erickson, 11-20-2, 199, 1 TD.

NH — Joseph, 17-21-0, 213, 2 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

V — Wilson, 2-82; Boateng, 3-52, 1 TD.

NH — Lamarque, 9-103, 2 TD; Henjum, 5-90, 1 TD.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

