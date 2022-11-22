High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ basketball beats Brentwood in opener

The Sage Hill School girls’ basketball team opened its season with a 63-49 win over Los Angeles Brentwood on Monday in the Battle at the Beach tournament at Redondo Union High.

Freshman guard Amalia Holguin scored a team-high 21 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Lightning.

Sage Hill, which won the CIF State Division II title last season, also received a standout performance from junior forward Emily Eadie, who had 16 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Junior center Annabelle Spotts added 11 points and nine rebounds, and junior wing Kat Righeimer chipped in with nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

Edison 49, San Bernardino 20: Mia Cassel had 10 points and seven rebounds, as the Chargers won in a blowout on Monday in the Triton Classic at Pacifica Christian High.

Moxy Freshwater added 10 points and six rebounds for Edison (3-1). Andie Cliff had nine points, Taylor Savage added eight points, and Skyler Vapor chipped in with five steals.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 48, San Pedro Mary Star of the Sea 18: Lauryn Ham scored 30 points on 10 three-pointers to send the hosts to victory in the Triton Classic on Monday at Pacifica Christian High.

Charis Wondercheck had 13 points, and Angie Martinez added 10 rebounds and four blocks for Pacifica Christian (4-0).

Corona del Mar 60, Westminster 33: Senior guards Dorothy Schwenck and Kenedie French-Matthews each scored 15 points for the Sea Kings in their season opener on Monday in a CdM Tip-off Tournament game.

Sophomore guard Alexa Rokos added eight points, and junior guard Julia Mork had seven points.

Portola 59, Newport Harbor 7: The Sailors fell to 0-3 on the season with Monday’s defeat in the CdM Tip-off Tournament.

Ocean View 56, Norwalk Glenn 6: The host Seahawks extended their winning streak to four games on Monday to run their overall record to 4-1.

Laguna Beach 57, Capistrano Valley 0: Sophie Marriner had 24 points, 15 rebounds and six steals for the Breakers on Monday in a nonleague game.

Elaina Seybold added 15 points and nine rebounds for Laguna Beach (3-0). Alex Grombchevsky and Kenna Rudolph each supplied 10 steals.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Downey 77, Laguna Beach 58: Jack Halvorson paced the Breakers with 22 points on Monday in a nonleague game on the road.

Ashton Azadian contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four steals for Laguna Beach (2-3).

Newport Harbor 55, Woodbridge 48: Adam Gaa had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sailors on Monday in a Feast Week Showcase game at Marina High.

Isaac Davis also scored 16 points for Newport Harbor (1-0).

Lakewood 66, Marina 60: Senior guard Bohdi Armstrong had 16 points for the host Vikings on Monday in a Feast Week Showcase game.

Marina dropped to 0-2 overall.

Ocean View 49, Pomona Diamond Ranch 47: The Seahawks improved to 2-3 overall with a win on Monday in the Rancho Alamitos Thanksgiving Tournament.

Huntington Beach 54, Segerstrom 38: The Oilers (3-2) beat the Jaguars at home in a nonleague game on Monday, picking up back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Fountain Valley 58, Aliso Niguel 51: The Barons emerged victorious in head coach Roger Holmes’ return to the bench on Monday.

BOYS’ SOCCER

St. Margaret’s 4, Laguna Beach 2: The Breakers were doubled up by the Tartans on Monday in a nonleague opener on the road.

Sophomore Julian Riechel scored both Laguna Beach goals.

WRESTLING

The Newport Harbor wrestling team finished second behind Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 259.5-148, on Saturday in the Costa Mesa Classic at Newport Harbor High.

Demian Pryima (120 pounds) and Anthony Manno (145) won titles in their weight classes for the Sailors.

Newport Harbor also had Matthew Pinon (second, 132), Micah Van Grol (third, 113), Asa Goff (third, 220), Valentino Sabatasso (fifth, 120) and Drake Fleck (seventh, 106) place in the tournament.

Marina placed third (143 points), and Costa Mesa was sixth (102 points) in the team standings.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

