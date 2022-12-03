High School Roundup: CdM boys’ basketball advances to Artesia Tournament final

Senior guard Ilan Agranovich paced the Sea Kings with 17 points, as the Corona del Mar High boys’ basketball team defeated host Lakewood Artesia 66-57 on Friday in the Artesia Tournament.

Agranovich caught fire from the perimeter, sinking five three-pointers in the contest. Senior forward Jeremy Galante scored 11 points, and senior forward Derek Curry chipped in with 10 points for CdM (4-0).

Junior guard Nick Salmon made three shots from beyond the arc for his nine points, while sophomore forward Jackson Harlan and senior guard Jack Loucks each had seven points for a balanced Sea Kings offense.

Corona del Mar will take on Los Angeles Loyola in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Newport Harbor 60, Servite 58: Senior point guard Isaac Davis scored 24 points to lead the Sailors over the Friars on Friday in the semifinals of the Loara Tournament.

Newport Harbor (7-1), which has won six in a row, faces Dana Hills in the final on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Trabuco Hills 54, Laguna Beach 38: Junior Jordan Nguyen scored 11 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead the Mustangs past the Breakers on Friday in a Portola Tournament game.

Laguna Beach (3-7) has dropped its last four games.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Phoenix Desert Vista 56, Sage Hill 45: Freshman guard Amalia Holguin scored a team-high 19 points and recorded five steals, but the Lightning took the loss in the semifinals of the Sweet 16 Invitational on Friday at La Jolla Country Day School.

Junior center Annabelle Spotts contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for Sage Hill (5-2), which will oppose San Diego Del Norte in the third-place game on Saturday.

Junior forward Emily Eadie added 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Newport Harbor senior Kenny Wanlass paced the local competitors in the boys’ championship race of the Champs Sports West Regional on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.

The John Hopkins commit placed 40th with a time of 16 minutes, 28 seconds.

Also competing at the meet from the Newport Harbor boys’ program were juniors Carlos Maradiaga (19th, 17:25) and Noah Grunburg (134th, 20:02), both of whom were running in a grade-level race.

Alden Morales, a Newport Beach resident attending JSerra, finished 14th in the freshman race in 17:31.

Newport Harbor sophomore Marley McCullough led the area in the girls’ championship race of the meet, crossing the finish line 25th in 19:29.

Champs Sports West Regional

At Mt. San Antonio College

5K course

Championship Boys

40. Kenny Wanlass (Newport Beach) 16:28

Junior Boys

19. Carlos Maradiaga (Newport Beach) 17:25; 134. Noah Grunburg (Newport Beach) 20:02

Freshman Boys

14. Alden Morales (Newport Beach) 17:31

Championship Girls

25. Marley McCullough (Newport Beach) 19:29

