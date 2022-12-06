High School Roundup: Fountain Valley wrestling trio wins titles in Cossarek Classic

The Fountain Valley wrestling team produced four finalists in the Cossarek Classic at Westminster High on Saturday.

Hercules Windrath (152 pounds), TJ McDonnell (182) and Ryland Whitworth (195) secured titles for the Barons, who had seven wrestlers place in the competition. Liam Qureshi (113) also reached the finals.

Marina’s Haden Hernandez defeated Bellflower St. John Bosco’s Tigran Greyan by a 5-0 decision for the 132-pound title.

Edison saw five of its wrestlers make the medal round. Bach Le (126) and Noah Thompson (195) picked up fifth-place medals for the Chargers.

Costa Mesa had two wrestlers place in the tournament. David Calix placed fourth at 220 pounds, and Ian Encarnacion was seventh at 113 pounds.

Cossarek Classic

At Westminster High School

Team Results

1. St. John Bosco 343.5; 2. Oakdale 324; 3. Fountain Valley 244; 4. Servite 146; 5. Cypress 137.5; 6. Western 103; 7. San Clemente 102.5; 8. Westminster 101; 9. Orange Lutheran 89.5; 10. Segerstrom 83; 13. Edison 64; 16. Marina 54; 18. Costa Mesa 51; 29. Laguna Beach 26

Championship Matches

106 — Sean Wilcox (St. John Bosco) pins Ezekiel Hernandez (Oakdale), 2:56.

113 — Isaac Torres (St. John Bosco) pins Liam Qureshi (Fountain Valley), 5:39.

120 — Nathan Carrillo (St. John Bosco) pins Logan Thomas (Oakdale), 1:33.

126 — Eziequel Vela (Oakdale) pins Zaydrien Hernandez (St. John Bosco), 2:00.

132 — Haden Hernandez (Marina) dec. Tigran Greyan (St. John Bosco), 5-0.

138 — Grigor Cholakyan (St. John Bosco) maj. Jonathan Hernandez (Oakdale), 10-0.

145 — Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco) maj. Colton Silva (Oakdale), 10-1.

152 — Hercules Windrath (Fountain Valley) dec. Brodie Johnson (Oakdale), 3-1.

160 — Gideon Gerber (Oakdale) maj. Tobe Huynh (Westminster), 12-4.

170 — Carlos Garcia (Oakdale) dec. Julian Barajas (St. John Bosco), 7-3.

182 — TJ McDonnell (Fountain Valley) dec. Mark Ayala (St. John Bosco), 7-2.

195 — Ryland Whitworth (Fountain Valley) pins Sean Taylor (Dana Hills), 0:12.

220 — Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco) dec. Cole Robertson (San Clemente), 16-9.

285 — Brock Osmundson (Oakdale) pins Oskar Madrigal (Servite), 2:33.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Rancho Verde 74, Corona del Mar 42: The host Sea Kings dropped their opening game of the CdM Beach Bash Tournament on Monday.

Corona del Mar (4-2) suffered its second straight loss after reaching the final of the Artesia Tournament last week.

Edison 48, St. Margaret’s 45: Dylan Hugues had a team-leading 22 points for the Chargers, who opened the CdM Beach Bash with a tight win over the Tartans.

Edison (4-3) plays the winner of Crean Lutheran and Sage Hill, who were scheduled to play their first contest of the tournament on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

El Segundo Wiseburn Da Vinci 73, Estancia 55: The Eagles (5-2) dropped their opening game of the Downey Calvary Chapel Grizzly Classic.

Huntington Beach 55, Long Beach Wilson 52: The Oilers earned a nonleague win over the Bruins at home on Monday, evening their record at 5-5 overall.

Newport Christian 63, Lancaster Baptist 30

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Edison 52, Newport Harbor 23: Mia Cassel had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chargers on Monday in the Pacifica Mariner Mayhem Tournament.

Skyler Vapor and Sofia Aviles each had eight points for Edison (5-3). Taylor Savage provided seven rebounds and four steals.

Newport Harbor dropped to 0-7 overall.

Northwood 73, Laguna Beach 28: The Breakers had their season-opening seven-game winning streak snapped on Monday on the road.

Garden Grove 55, Los Amigos 25: Senior Amber Rangel had nine points to lead the Lobos on Monday in the Pacifica Mariner Mayhem Tournament.

Sophomores Mandy Le and Sophia Boyer each had six points for Los Amigos (1-8).

El Toro 54, Marina 29: Freshman Rylee Bradley scored 14 points to go with five rebounds for the Vikings on Monday.

Senior Emily Bradshaw led El Toro with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Sophomore Camryn Bradshaw added 13 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Bridget Boyd contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Ocean View 41, Mission Viejo 34: The Seahawks rolled to their eighth straight win on Monday to begin the Pacifica Mariner Mayhem Tournament.

Ocean View (8-1) opposes host Pacifica on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Costa Mesa 2, Los Amigos 2: Junior Allan Marquina scored twice for the visiting Lobos on Monday in a nonleague match.

Senior Anthony Gutierrez assisted on both goals for Los Amigos (4-0-1). Senior Jorge Sanchez made two saves.

Miguel Reyes scored both goals for Costa Mesa (0-4-2), which will look for its first win when it visits Corona del Mar on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Huntington Beach 1, Orange 1: The visiting Oilers played to a draw against the Panthers in Monday’s nonleague contest, ending a two-game slide to open the season.

Mario Hernandez had the Huntington Beach goal, while goalkeeper Sansiro Murata recorded four saves.

Huntington Beach (0-2-1) will play in the All-Turf Tournament, which kicks off on Thursday.

Yorba Linda 4, Ocean View 0: The Seahawks (0-5-1) dropped their fifth consecutive decision on Monday in a nonleague game on the road.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

