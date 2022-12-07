High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls’ water polo routs San Clemente

Ava Knepper scored a match-high four goals as the Laguna Beach High girls’ water polo team routed San Clemente 18-2 in a nonleague match Tuesday at home.

Charlotte Riches, Emerson Hensley and Lauren Short each added three goals for the Breakers (2-0). Mak Jenal, Lauren Schneider, Presley Jones, Kara Carver and Claire Turner each scored once.

Laguna Beach plays Orange Lutheran (3-0) in a nonleague match Saturday at 3 p.m. at Corona del Mar High.

Newport Harbor 19, Huntington Beach 4: The Sailors romped in their Surf League opener Tuesday at Newport Harbor High.

Ryan Chalupnik had four goals for Newport Harbor (4-0), which got three goals each from Caitlin Stayt and Harper Price.

Newport Harbor hosts Manhattan Beach Mira Costa on Dec. 14.

Huntington Beach fell to 2-2 overall.

Santa Ana 16, Ocean View 10: The Seahawks (0-6) remain in search of their first win following Tuesday’s nonleague defeat at home.

Lakewood 17, Los Amigos 8

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Corona del Mar 4, Laguna Hills 1: The Sea Kings picked up their fourth straight win to open the season on Tuesday in a nonleague match at Laguna Hills High.

Corona del Mar plays host to Estancia on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Valley 5, Irvine 1: Joey Duong, Katelyn Leach, Tala Dawood, Ari Ramos and Brynn Orgill scored one goal each for the Barons in Tuesday’s nonleague win at Irvine High.

Leila Saldic made eight saves for Fountain Valley (2-0-1).

Newport Harbor 1, Tesoro 0: Sadie Hoch scored on Delaney Gahm’s assist, lifting the Sailors in Tuesday’s nonleague game at Newport Harbor High.

Goalkeepers Cooper Dick and Audrey Burns combined on the shutout for Newport Harbor (2-2), with Burns saving a penalty kick in the second half.

Huntington Beach 5, Downey 0: The Oilers improved to 3-0 after Tuesday’s shutout win at home.

JSerra 2, Edison 0: The Chargers fell to 1-1 after Tuesday’s nonleague home loss.

Costa Mesa 5, Godinez 0: The Mustangs (3-3) snapped a three-match losing streak on Tuesday with the shutout victory over the visiting Grizzlies in nonleague play.

University 1, Marina 0: Senior Mia Kim scored the goal that sent the Trojans past the Vikings in Tuesday’s nonleague match at Marina High.

Ocean View 3, Lakewood Saint Joseph 1: The host Seahawks ran their winning streak to three matches on Tuesday in the nonleague match.

Ocean View (3-0-1) remains at home to face Corona (3-1) on Thursday.

Orange Lutheran 5, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: The visiting Tritons (5-1-1) suffered their first loss of the campaign on Tuesday in a nonleague match.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Canyon 51, Fountain Valley 50: Colin Risse had 18 points to lead the Barons in the Sonora Cage Classic game on Tuesday.

Parker Rodriguez added eight points for Fountain Valley (3-3).

Crean Lutheran 76, Sage Hill 44: The Lightning fell to 1-4 after suffering a first-round loss in the CdM Beach Bash tournament Tuesday night.

JSerra 57, Newport Harbor 47: The Sailors are 7-3 this season after Tuesday’s first-round loss in the CdM Beach Bash tournament.

Estancia 95, Southlands Christian 46: The Eagles (6-2) outdid their previous season-best mark in scoring by 21 points in Tuesday’s blowout win in the Grizzly Classic at Downey Calvary Chapel High.

Los Amigos 35, Saddleback 28: The visiting Lobos (2-6) picked up their first win since the season opener in a nonleague game on Tuesday night.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Corona del Mar 61, Irvine 56: Senior Kenedie French-Matthews paced the Sea Kings with 20 points on Tuesday in a nonleague game on the road.

Senior Dorothy Schwenck poured in 18 points, while senior Sarah Audiss and junior Julia Mork each scored eight points for CdM (4-5).

Katella 54, Costa Mesa 35: The Mustangs dropped their sixth consecutive game in Tuesday’s nonleague contest at Katella High.

The 35 points represented a new single-game high for Costa Mesa (1-6) offensively this season.

Estancia 43, Rancho Alamitos 25: The Eagles improved to 8-4 overall with Tuesday’s nonleague win at home.

Senior Lillian Nguyen scored 13 points to go with five rebounds and two steals for the Vaqueros (3-6).

Laguna Beach 42, Santa Ana 41: Junior Elaina Seybold led the host Breakers with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists on Tuesday in a narrow nonleague victory over the visiting Saints.

Senior Sophie Marriner had 12 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots for Laguna Beach (8-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season against Northwood on Monday.

Senior Kenna Rudolph also provided nine points and six steals.

Oxford Academy 56, Los Amigos 22: Senior Amber Rangel had a team-high eight points for the Lobos on Tuesday in a Pacifica Mariner Mayhem tournament game.

Sophomore Sophia Boyer scored six points for Los Amigos (1-9).

Godinez 36, Marina 24: Senior Mariana Lagunas scored 13 points to go with five assists and three steals to send the Grizzlies past the Vikings on Tuesday in a Pacifica Mariner Mayhem tournament game.

Sophomore Liz Lagunas added 11 points and four rebounds, while freshman Julissa Mota chipped in with five points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Godinez (5-4).

Marina fell to 4-5 overall.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 55, South Gate 31: Lauryn Ham drained seven three-pointers en route to a 26-point performance for the visiting Tritons on Tuesday in a nonleague game.

Charis Wondercheck scored 17 points for Pacifica Christian (6-1).

