High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls’ basketball beats Santa Ana, improves to 10-2

Senior forward Sophie Marriner scored 13 points to go with 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists as the Laguna Beach High girls’ basketball team defeated Santa Ana 39-14 on Tuesday in a nonleague game on the road.

Laguna Beach (10-2), ranked No. 7 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4A poll, was a semifinalist in the Division 5AA playoffs last season. Santa Ana, for its part, advanced to the Division 5A final, losing to Los Angeles Price 43-35.

Junior Alexandra Grombchevsky had eight points, five steals and four rebounds, and senior Sabrina Yang pulled down 10 rebounds for Laguna Beach.

Costa Mesa 50, Santa Ana Valley 26: The Mustangs (2-7) brought an end to their seven-game losing streak on Tuesday in a nonleague game on the road.

Northwood 74, Edison 32: Mia Cassel had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Chargers in a nonleague game on Tuesday at Northwood High.

Taylor Savage scored seven points to go with 11 rebounds, and Tatiana Bowers added six points for Edison (7-5).

Uma Joshi had a game-high 23 points for Northwood (9-3).

Calvary Chapel 77, Estancia 22: Estancia was blown out in its Orange Coast League opener on Tuesday on the road.

Up next for Estancia (10-5) is a home game against crosstown rival Costa Mesa in the first meeting of the Battle for the Bell on Thursday.

Fountain Valley 64, University 38: Junior Melody Nishi sunk eight three-pointers for her team-leading 24 points, as the host Barons earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season on Tuesday evening.

Junior Samantha Nguyen scored nine points, senior Mary Nguyen added eight points, and sophomore Karley Waite chipped in with seven points for Fountain Valley (5-7).

Kennedy 54, Huntington Beach 43: The visiting Oilers dropped to 3-6 overall with a nonleague defeat on Monday.

Dana Hills 34, Newport Harbor 25: The Sailors fell to 0-11 on the season with Tuesday’s result at home.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Esperanza 74, Corona del Mar 54: The Sea Kings (6-4) dropped their opening game in the Whittier California Tournament on Monday afternoon.

Northwood 60, Costa Mesa 48: The host Mustangs took their second straight loss on Tuesday, falling to 3-9 overall.

Fountain Valley 69, Downey Warren 66: The Barons (7-4) pulled out the one-possession victory on Monday to begin the Whittier California Tournament.

Laguna Beach 40, Laguna Hills 38: Junior Jack Halvorson scored nine points to pace the visiting Breakers (4-8), who snapped a five-game losing streak on Tuesday.

Halvorson scored the winning basket, which was assisted by Ashton Azadian, at the buzzer.

Sophomore Ryan Cheng added eight points, including two three-pointers, for Laguna Beach.

Santa Ana 82, Los Amigos 40: Senior Luis Sandoval scored a team-high 18 points for the visiting Saints in a nonleague game at Los Amigos High on Monday.

Junior Jack Rivera contributed 17 points and five rebounds for Santa Ana (7-1), and senior Emmanuel Lemus produced 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Los Amigos is now 3-7 overall.

Palos Verdes 75, Marina 50: The Vikings have dropped back-to-back games following their six-game winning streak, bringing their record to 6-4 overall following Tuesday’s loss at home.

Newport Harbor 74, Eastside Christian 33: The Sailors improved to 10-4 overall following Monday’s win on the road.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Mater Dei 5, Costa Mesa 0: Junior Michael Cherico recorded a hat-trick for the visiting Monarchs in Tuesday’s nonleague match.

Sophomore Christian Sotomayor and senior Gonzalo Diaz each registered a goal and an assist for Mater Dei (3-0-1).

Costa Mesa (1-9-2) plays host to Estancia (2-2-1) in an Orange Coast League opener on Friday.

Laguna Beach 4, University 3: A three-goal first half helped see the Breakers over the finish line on Monday in a nonleague match at Guyer Field.

Julian Riechel, Jackson Rodriguez, Chase Cuevas and Jaxson Hutcheon found the back of the net for Laguna Beach (2-3).

Marina 2, Los Amigos 1: The Vikings improved to 2-1-2 overall with back-to-back home wins in nonleague play.

Ethan Faulkner and Luke Lastra had a goal apiece for Marina.

Sophomore Erubey Bermudez scored the goal on Tuesday for Los Amigos (4-2-1). Junior Francisco Rojas made three saves.

Newport Harbor 2, Beckman 0: Junior James Evans and senior Tony Manriquez scored for the Sailors on Monday in a nonleague match at Davidson Field.

Senior goalkeeper Jeff Olsen recorded the shutout for Newport Harbor (4-1), which picked up its fourth clean sheet of the season.

Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 4, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: The Tritons (1-4) took advantage of their first multigoal effort to earn their first win of the season on Monday in a nonleague match on the road.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

San Clemente 1, Edison 0: Senior Ryle McLeish and junior Addison Robertson combined to make three saves for the Tritons to keep the Chargers (2-2-1) off the scoreboard in Tuesday’s nonleague match at San Clemente High.

Estancia 2, Calvary Chapel 2: Estancia played to a draw in its Orange Coast League opener on the road on Tuesday afternoon.

The first meeting in the Battle for the Bell series is scheduled for Thursday, as Estancia (1-2-2) will take on Costa Mesa (4-5) at Jim Scott Stadium.

Fountain Valley 2, Cypress 0: Senior Leila Saldic and sophomore Lauren Hyland had the goals for the Barons on Tuesday in a nonleague match at home.

Junior Kayla Knoob added an assist for Fountain Valley (6-0-1), which has won five in a row. Senior Nylah Mirshafiei was in goal for the shutout.

Villa Park 2, Huntington Beach 1: The Oilers dropped to 6-2 overall following Tuesday’s nonleague defeat at home.

Marina 2, Cypress 0: The host Vikings snapped a three-match losing streak with Monday’s nonleague victory over the Centurions.

Marina (2-3) had not scored a goal in its prior three contests.

Newport Harbor 1, Mission Viejo 0: Kara Trigonis scored a goal, assisted by Stella Gaffney, to lead the Sailors to a nonleague win on Tuesday at Davidson Field.

Cooper Dick and Audrey Burns each made two saves to preserve the shutout for Newport Harbor (4-3-1).

Rosary 2, Ocean View 0: The host Seahawks fell to 3-2-1 overall with a nonleague defeat against the Royals on Tuesday.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Costa Mesa 5, Northwood 2

Edison 11, Palos Verdes 4

Aliso Niguel 17, Marina 7

