High School Roundup: Corona del Mar girls’ soccer blanks Foothill

Alexa Rokos and Marly Paul each scored a goal, as the Corona del Mar High girls’ soccer team beat Foothill 2-0 on Thursday in a nonleague match at home.

Goalkeeper Alex Boserup made four saves for CdM (10-0-1), ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll.

The Sea Kings host rival Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay match on Jan. 5 at 3:15 p.m.

Corona del Mar was coming off a strong showing in the Best in the West, in which it beat La Cañada Flintridge Prep 4-1 in a tournament final. Isabella Thomas, Isabella Garza, Brea Sofferman and Rokos scored in Saturday’s final for the Sea Kings.

Newport Harbor 3, Sunny Hills 0: Isa Whittaker and Sadie Hoch both had a goal and an assist for the Sailors in Thursday’s nonleague match at Newport Harbor High.

Kylie Lopez opened the scoring for Newport Harbor (6-4-2) in the sixth minute, and Lily Achak had an assist. Goalkeepers Cooper Dick and Audrey Burns combined for three saves in the shutout.

The Sailors play at Dana Hills on Tuesday.

Costa Mesa 3, Santa Ana 2: The Mustangs improved to 8-6 overall and 2-1 in the Orange Coast League with a road victory on Thursday.

Costa Mesa has won four of its past five matches.

Estancia 5, Saddleback 0: Freshman Vanessa Pastrana had two goals and an assist to lead the visiting Eagles on Thursday in an Orange Coast League match.

Junior Ana Pacheco scored two goals for Estancia (3-3-2, 2-1-1). Senior Jocelyn Pacheco added one goal.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lynwood 79, Edison 69: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. scored 31 points to go with seven assists, five rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals, as the Knights defeated the Chargers on Thursday in the Serra-Lawndale Tournament.

Edison dropped to 7-6 overall.

Huntington Beach 57, La Habra 51: The host Oilers (9-5) beat the Highlanders in a nonleague contest on Thursday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Dana Hills 64, Laguna Beach 57: Jack Halvorson scored a team-high 19 points, but the Breakers fell to the Dolphins on Thursday in a nonleague game at home.

Ashton Azadian added 11 points and eight rebounds for Laguna Beach (4-10).

Santa Ana Valley 39, Los Amigos 37: The Lobos dropped to 4-10 on the season with Thursday’s nonleague loss on the road.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Santa Ana 34, Costa Mesa 11: The Mustangs are 4-11 overall and 1-2 in the Orange Coast League following Thursday’s game at Santa Ana High.

Saddleback 40, Estancia 20: Andrea Meza scored a team-high eight points to go with five rebounds and three steals for the visiting Eagles on Thursday in an Orange Coast League game.

Sofia Sihabouj pulled down nine rebounds for Estancia (11-8, 0-4). Jaydin McClure had four points and five rebounds.

