High School Roundup: Edison boys’ soccer doubles its fun in Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational

The Edison High boys’ soccer team earned a pair of wins in pool play on Tuesday in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational.

Tai Khoshkbariie, Scott Hess, Wyatt Bellinger and Mikey White each scored a goal, as Edison defeated Tesoro 4-1 in its opening match of the tournament.

The Chargers then defeated Bellflower St. John Bosco 3-0. Cameron Snyder, Khoshkbariie and Bellinger delivered the scoring strikes for Edison (7-2) in the contest.

Corona del Mar 1, Mission Viejo 1: Eduardo Hopkin scored a goal, assisted by Brock Paz, in the draw against the Diablos on Tuesday in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational.

Corona del Mar goalkeeper Matt Wood stopped seven shots.

Corona del Mar 2, Saddleback 1: Gavin Karam and Luke Ianni found the back of the net for the Sea Kings, who picked up a win over the Roadrunners on Tuesday in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational.

Jaden Mwendapole added an assist for CdM (6-1-2). Brendon Cheng made five saves.

Fountain Valley 5, Costa Mesa 0: Noah Baldree scored twice, as the Barons shut out the Mustangs on Tuesday in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational.

Devin La Clair, Ethan Larsson and Jason Spada each had one goal for Fountain Valley (3-3-2).

El Toro 3, Costa Mesa 1: Sophomore Edwin Cervantes scored the goal for the Mustangs (1-10-5, 0-2-1) on Tuesday in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational.

Montebello 1, Estancia 0: The Eagles were kept off the scoresheet on Tuesday in the North Orange County Tournament at Valencia High.

Canyon 2, Estancia 0: The Comanches shut out the Eagles, who fell to 4-5-2 overall after dropping their first two contests in the North Orange County Tournament.

Fountain Valley 4, Laguna Hills 4: The Barons exploded for a combined nine goals between their two contests on Tuesday in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Edison 3, Etiwanda 1: Riley Crooks, Harlee Thomas and Gabby Jenkins each had a goal for the Chargers (4-3-3) on Tuesday in an Excalibur Tournament match.

Huntington Beach 3, Rancho Cucamonga Los Osos 0: The Oilers improved to 9-2 on the season with Tuesday’s win to begin the Excalibur Tournament.

Newport Harbor 3, Dana Hills 0: Kylie Lopez registered a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Sailors on Tuesday in a nonleague match.

Isa Whittaker and Sadie Hoch also scored for Newport Harbor (7-4-2). Stella Gaffney and Lily Achak both recorded an assist, while Audrey Burns made one save in keeping the clean sheet.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Edison 65, Escondido Orange Glen 51: Dane Johnson paced the Chargers with 19 points on Tuesday in the Palm Desert Tournament.

Kaz Hampton added 15 points for Edison (9-6).

Estancia 82, Moreno Valley Vista Del Lago 37: The host Eagles moved their overall record to 12-4 with a win to open the Coast Classic on Monday.

Tustin 46, Laguna Beach 44: The Breakers are 4-11 overall following Tuesday’s defeat to the Tillers in the Tustin Tournament.

Los Amigos 61, Moreno Valley Vista del Lago 59: The Lobos (5-10) snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday in the Coast Classic at Estancia High.

Marina 90, Whittier California 59: Nathan Puskas narrowly missed a triple-double with 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, as the Vikings won their opening game in the Hacienda Heights Wilson Tournament on Monday.

Bohdi Armstrong had a team-high 24 points for Marina. Mark Yeager added 17 points.

Marina 72, La Puente 21: The Vikings improved to 12-4 overall with their sixth straight win on Tuesday in the Hacienda Heights Wilson Tournament.

Newport Harbor 46, Norwalk 36: Dash Bastedo led the Sailors with 14 points and 11 rebounds on Tuesday in the Anaheim Tournament.

Newport Harbor ran its record to 11-4 overall with the victory in pool play.

Ocean View 64, Templeton 32: Senior Peyton Guerrero had a team-leading 29 points, as the Seahawks doubled up the opposition in a first-round game of the MaxPreps Holiday Classic at Palm Springs High.

Senior Tyler Pham chipped in with 10 points for Ocean View (8-7).

Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 68, Pacifica Christian Orange County 58: Alex Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Tritons on Tuesday in the Classic at Damien.

Tanner Deal scored 17 points for Pacifica Christian (9-5). Parker Strauss added nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Oak Hills 53, Sage Hill 51: The Lightning fell to 2-7 overall with Tuesday’s loss in the Classic at Damien.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Corona del Mar 49, Fallon Churchill County (NV) 32: Kenedie French-Matthews and Dorothy Schwenck had 14 points apiece for the Sea Kings (5-7) on Tuesday in the Green Valley Gator Winter Classic in Las Vegas.

Portola 61, Edison 34: The host Chargers (8-8) lost their first two games in the Christina Mauser Memorial Tournament on Tuesday.

Edison suffered a 45-25 defeat at the hands of La Quinta in its second game of the day.

Chula Vista Mater Dei 74, Fountain Valley 42: Kailey Nishi scored 12 points, including a trio of three-pointers, but the Barons (6-9) fell on Tuesday in the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego.

Huntington Beach 54, Arcadia 48: Traci Ann Mori paced the Oilers with 18 points on Tuesday in the Larry Doyle Tournament of Champions.

Lauren Matsumoto added 11 points and three steals for Huntington Beach (6-8). Akemi Tanga contributed 12 points and five rebounds.

Cypress 59, Marina 25: Rylee Bradley scored 17 points for the Vikings (8-7) on Tuesday in their opening game of the Larry Doyle Tournament of Champions at Marina High.

Trabuco Hills 45, Newport Harbor 34: The Sailors (0-14) took the loss in Tuesday’s game of the Christina Mauser Memorial Tournament.

Norco 45, Ocean View 37: The Seahawks (12-3) had their four-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday in the Ocean View Tournament.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 48, Hacienda Heights Los Altos 37: Charis Wondercheck led the charge for the Tritons with 20 points on Monday in the Whittier Tournament.

Andi Martinez supplied five points, eight rebounds and six assists for Pacifica Christian (9-4). Chara Wondercheck scored seven points, and Lauryn Ham made two three-pointers.

