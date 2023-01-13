CdM’s Dorothy Schwenck sinks seven threes to beat rival Newport Harbor

In her three prior seasons with the Corona del Mar High girls’ basketball team, senior guard Dorothy Schwenck had not lost to the crosstown rival in the Battle of the Bay.

The sharpshooter played a major role in keeping that streak alive on Thursday night.

Schwenck made seven three-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points, as CdM defeated Newport Harbor 50-37 in a Surf League game at home.

Corona del Mar’s Alexa Rokos goes up for a shot against Newport Harbor’s Ellie Robinson in the Battle of the Bay girls’ basketball game on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar led 40-22 heading to the fourth quarter. Just as Newport Harbor put together a run to cut its deficit to 11 points two minutes into the final frame, Schwenck did what she does best off of something she does rarely.

She grabbed an offensive rebound and put up another three for a 44-30 lead with 5:32 left, seemingly settling the Sea Kings with a timely bucket.

“Every time I rebound, I look at Coach [Brason Alexander], and I’m like, ‘Did you just see that,’” said Schwenck, who added three steals in the contest. “It’s a big thing when I rebound. I know it helps. It’s just hard for someone like me.”

Corona del Mar’s Kenedie French-Matthews, left, celebrates with Julia Mork, right, during a game against Newport Harbor on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Julia Mork had nine points and eight rebounds for CdM (11-8, 2-0 in the Surf League), which plays at Los Alamitos (14-8, 2-0) in a battle for sole possession of first place through the first half of league on Tuesday.

Kenedie French-Matthews had four points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists. She played a key role defensively with two steals in a 10-second sequence in the first quarter, both leading to layups and allowing CdM to take the lid off the basket in a game that was tied 3-3 five minutes in.

Alexa Rokos contributed three points, seven steals, five assists and four rebounds for CdM. Sarah Audiss added five points and three assists, and Kayly Honig chipped in with four points and seven rebounds.

Corona del Mar’s Kayly Honig goes up against Newport Harbor’s Kaitlyn Leibe in the Battle of the Bay girls’ basketball game on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Despite Newport Harbor dropping to 1-20 on the season, Alexander said he did not let records factor into his approach to the game.

“I kind of enjoyed it,” Alexander said. “I like a little adversity. I thought Newport Harbor battled, and since I’ve been here, there’s not a lack of energy. … I thought the kids played hard, and their kids really played hard. We weren’t looking at records. We were coming in here looking at Newport Harbor [versus] CdM is going to be what it is.”

Newport Harbor showed flashes of brilliance, especially in the post play provided by Kaitlyn Leibe. The 6-foot junior center turned in 10 points, nine rebounds, eight blocked shots and three steals.

Newport Harbor’s Kaitlyn Leibe takes a shot over Corona del Mar’s Julia Mork, left, and Kayly Honig in the Battle of the Bay girls’ basketball game on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“Kait’s great,” Newport Harbor coach Jillian Angell said. “She broke her finger the day before our first game on her right hand, and so she was really struggling the first month or so. Even after it healed, it took her a while to get back mentally ready, in the sense that it’s not going to hurt when she plays with it. She’s a beast inside with the blocks.”

Angell missed about 10 games at the start of the season following the birth of her son.

“We’ve had so many games where we play like we played the end of the game, but we’re 20 points in the hole, we can’t dig ourselves out by the time we get there,” Angell said. “… Unfortunately, we’re doing this now instead of doing this back in November, when it should have been done, and being set and ready. We’re really getting the chemistry and everything, finally getting worked out.”

Newport Harbor’s Alexia Gallegos, left, attempts to steal the ball from Corona del Mar’s Alexa Rokos in the Battle of the Bay girls’ basketball game on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Alexia Gallegos had a team-high 17 points for the Sailors. Ellie Robinson scored five points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Maile Akana scored four points, and Logan Foell had seven points and two blocks.

Leibe, who also plays outside linebacker in flag football, has learned that the rivalry game is not just any game.

“Every other game is just another game to go out and play, but this one is just a lot of energy,” Leibe said. “A lot of nervous energy, just because there’s just so many people watching.”

Corona del Mar’s fans celebrate during the Battle of the Bay girls’ basketball game on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar 50, Newport Harbor 37

SCORE BY QUARTERS

NH 3 – 9 – 10 – 15 — 37

CdM 10 – 14 – 16 – 10 — 50

NH — Gallegos 17, Leibe 10, Robinson 5, Akana 4, Foell 1.

3-pt. goals — Gallegos 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

CdM — Schwenck 23, Mork 9, Audiss 5, French-Matthews 4, Honig 4, Rokos 3, Kish 1, Davis 1.

3-pt. goals — Schwenck 7, Mork 2.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

