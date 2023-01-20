High School Roundup: Pacifica Christian Orange County boys’ basketball earns big win

EJ Spillman led with 18 points as the Pacifica Christian Orange County boys’ basketball team earned a 51-47 win at Orangewood Academy on Thursday night in a San Joaquin League game.

Alex Stewart added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons, ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 2A. Salim Semaan scored 10 points as Pacifica Christian improved to 16-8 overall and 3-1 in league.

Orangewood Academy (17-6, 2-3) is ranked No. 2 in Division 3AA.

Pacifica Christian continues league play with a home game against Capistrano Valley Christian on Saturday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Los Alamitos 9, Newport Harbor 8 (3 OT): The Griffins scored in the third overtime period to notch the Surf League win in a classic match on Thursday at Newport Harbor High.

Los Alamitos (15-5, 3-0) is in first place halfway through league competition.

Ryan Chalupnik, Harper Price and Chiara Amoroso each scored twice for Newport Harbor (16-4, 2-1 in league). Caitlin Stayt and Chloe Rizof each scored once, and Anna Reed made 11 saves.

The Sailors play Laguna Beach in another key league match Tuesday at Los Alamitos High.

Laguna Beach 16, Huntington Beach 3: Claire Turner, Lauren Short, Jordan Schneider, Myha Pinto, Emerson Hensley and Brooke Schneider each scored twice for the Breakers in Thursday’s Surf League match.

Laguna Beach improved to 11-6 overall and 2-1 in league.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Edison 2, Fountain Valley 1: Avery Lindquist and Harlee Thomas each scored for the Chargers in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Fountain Valley High.

Edison improved to 6-7-4 overall, while Fountain Valley fell to 8-6-3.

Huntington Beach 5, Corona del Mar 1: The Oilers improved to 18-2-1 and extended their winning streak to eight games on Thursday in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Huntington Beach High.

CdM is now 11-5-1.

Los Alamitos 5, Laguna Beach 0: The Breakers fell to 6-8-3 after losing Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match on the road.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Corona del Mar 40, Huntington Beach 35: Senior point guard Kenedie French-Matthews paced the visiting Sea Kings with 15 points in a Sunset Conference crossover game on Thursday.

Senior shooting guard Dorothy Schwenck scored 11 points, and junior guard Julia Mork added seven points for CdM (13-9).

Junior guard Laura Matsumoto had a team-high 10 points for Huntington Beach (8-16). Sophomore guard Mia Chang added nine points.

Los Alamitos 46, Edison 44: Junior forward Mia Cassel had 19 points and three steals, but the host Chargers fell to the Griffins in a Sunset Conference crossover game on Thursday.

Freshman forward Taylor Savage added nine rebounds and three steals for Edison (12-12). Senior guard Bailey Chang chipped in with nine points.

Senior guard Kayli Liew had a team-leading 13 points for Los Alamitos (15-9). Freshman guard Tamlyn Yoshida scored eight points, and junior center Kassidy Beach had seven points.

Fountain Valley 47, Marina 39: Senior Mary Nguyen and freshman Sophie Hsieh each scored 13 points for the Barons in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover game at Marina High.

Sophomore Karley Waite added eight points for Fountain Valley (10-14).

Freshman guard Rylee Bradley scored 20 points to lead Marina (11-13).

BOYS’ SOCCER

Edison 4, Corona del Mar 2: Tai Khoshkbariie had a hat-trick for the Chargers in a Surf League match on Wednesday at Corona del Mar High.

Micah Novak also scored a goal for Edison (10-5, 2-1), which is in second place through the first half of league play.

Corona del Mar dropped to 7-4-3 overall and 0-2-1.

Los Alamitos 3, Huntington Beach 0: The Griffins (10-5-2, 3-0) won their fifth game in a row on Wednesday to maintain their hold on first place in the Surf League.

Huntington Beach is now 3-6-5 overall and 0-2-1 in league.

Los Amigos 2, La Quinta 0: Seniors Oracio Teriquez and Anthony Gutierrez scored the goals for the Lobos on Wednesday in a Garden Grove League game on the road.

Christopher Santos and Daniel Perez drew the assists for Los Amigos (9-2-1, 4-0). Jorge Sanchez made three saves to preserve the shutout.

