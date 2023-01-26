Advertisement
High School Roundup: Los Amigos boys’ soccer setting pace in Garden Grove League

Los Amigos’ Anthony Gutierrez, left, seen against Santiago on Jan. 13, scored twice for the Lobos in their win over Loara on Wednesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew Turner
Matt Szabo
Anthony Gutierrez had two goals and an assist to lead the Los Amigos High boys’ soccer team over Loara 5-1 on Wednesday in a Garden Grove League match on the road.

Erubey Bermudez provided a goal and an assist for Los Amigos (12-2-1, 7-0), which remains one game ahead of Santiago (15-5-3, 6-1) for first place in league. The Lobos play host to the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Los Amigos won the first meeting 1-0 in double overtime on Jan. 13.

Jesse Soberanis and Peter Hernandez each had one goal for the Lobos.

Edison 2, Fountain Valley 0: Micah Novak and Brady Powell scored the goals for the Chargers on Wednesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Edison High.

Edison (12-5) resumes Surf League play with a game at Huntington Beach on Friday, while Fountain Valley (5-9-2) will be back in action in the Wave League with a home game against Newport Harbor.

Corona del Mar 1, Marina 0: Eduardo Hopkin scored for the Sea Kings, who assured that they would finish the regular season with a winning record with Wednesday’s victory in Sunset Conference crossover play.

Ari Kanazawa recorded an assist, and Matt Wood made one save in the shutout for CdM (9-5-3).

Marina (5-8-5) had its winless streak grow to eight matches. The Vikings are 0-6-2 in that stretch.

Huntington Beach 1, Laguna Beach 1: Jaxson Hutcheon produced the goal for the visiting Breakers in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Wednesday evening.

Laguna Beach (6-8-1) plays at Marina in Wave League action on Friday. Huntington Beach dropped to 3-7-6 overall.

Newport Harbor 1, Los Alamitos 1: The Sailors moved their record to 12-4-3 overall with Wednesday’s draw in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Los Alamitos High.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fountain Valley 49, Newport Harbor 37: J.J. Gray had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Barons in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game at Newport Harbor High.

Fountain Valley improved to 17-8 overall.

Adam Gaa led Newport Harbor, which is also 17-8, with 18 points.

Marina 66, Laguna Beach 62: The Vikings improved to 16-9 after winning Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game at Laguna Beach High.

The Breakers are now 7-18.

Edison 51, Huntington Beach 45: Dane Johnson led the Chargers with 18 points in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Huntington Beach High.

Dylan Hugues added 17 points for Edison (17-8).

Huntington Beach fell to 11-13.

Segerstrom 53, Ocean View 50: Brayden Ackerman scored 14 points to lead the Seahawks, but the host Jaguars came away with a key win on Wednesday in a Golden West League game.

Peyton Guerrero added 13 points for Ocean View (13-12, 3-4), which is now in fifth place in league.

Guerrero made a pullup three-pointer with 5.2 seconds left to cut the Seahawks’ deficit to 51-50, but the Jaguars made a layup after stretching the floor with the inbounds pass to run out the clock.

Segerstrom (11-11, 6-1) is in first place with three games remaining. Westminster (6-10, 4-3), Godinez (10-15, 4-3) and Katella (14-9, 4-3) are in a three-way tie for second.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Loara 39, Los Amigos 34: Emily Mendez and Amber Rangel scored nine points apiece, but the Lobos took their fifth straight loss in Garden Grove League play on Wednesday at Loara High.

Los Amigos (5-15, 3-4) dropped into fourth place in the league.

