High School Roundup: Los Amigos boys’ soccer setting pace in Garden Grove League

Anthony Gutierrez had two goals and an assist to lead the Los Amigos High boys’ soccer team over Loara 5-1 on Wednesday in a Garden Grove League match on the road.

Erubey Bermudez provided a goal and an assist for Los Amigos (12-2-1, 7-0), which remains one game ahead of Santiago (15-5-3, 6-1) for first place in league. The Lobos play host to the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Los Amigos won the first meeting 1-0 in double overtime on Jan. 13.

Jesse Soberanis and Peter Hernandez each had one goal for the Lobos.

Edison 2, Fountain Valley 0: Micah Novak and Brady Powell scored the goals for the Chargers on Wednesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Edison High.

Edison (12-5) resumes Surf League play with a game at Huntington Beach on Friday, while Fountain Valley (5-9-2) will be back in action in the Wave League with a home game against Newport Harbor.

Corona del Mar 1, Marina 0: Eduardo Hopkin scored for the Sea Kings, who assured that they would finish the regular season with a winning record with Wednesday’s victory in Sunset Conference crossover play.

Ari Kanazawa recorded an assist, and Matt Wood made one save in the shutout for CdM (9-5-3).

Marina (5-8-5) had its winless streak grow to eight matches. The Vikings are 0-6-2 in that stretch.

Huntington Beach 1, Laguna Beach 1: Jaxson Hutcheon produced the goal for the visiting Breakers in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Wednesday evening.

Laguna Beach (6-8-1) plays at Marina in Wave League action on Friday. Huntington Beach dropped to 3-7-6 overall.

Newport Harbor 1, Los Alamitos 1: The Sailors moved their record to 12-4-3 overall with Wednesday’s draw in a Sunset Conference crossover match at Los Alamitos High.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fountain Valley 49, Newport Harbor 37: J.J. Gray had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Barons in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game at Newport Harbor High.

Fountain Valley improved to 17-8 overall.

Adam Gaa led Newport Harbor, which is also 17-8, with 18 points.

Marina 66, Laguna Beach 62: The Vikings improved to 16-9 after winning Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover game at Laguna Beach High.

The Breakers are now 7-18.

Edison 51, Huntington Beach 45: Dane Johnson led the Chargers with 18 points in Wednesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Huntington Beach High.

Dylan Hugues added 17 points for Edison (17-8).

Huntington Beach fell to 11-13.

Segerstrom 53, Ocean View 50: Brayden Ackerman scored 14 points to lead the Seahawks, but the host Jaguars came away with a key win on Wednesday in a Golden West League game.

Peyton Guerrero added 13 points for Ocean View (13-12, 3-4), which is now in fifth place in league.

Guerrero made a pullup three-pointer with 5.2 seconds left to cut the Seahawks’ deficit to 51-50, but the Jaguars made a layup after stretching the floor with the inbounds pass to run out the clock.

Segerstrom (11-11, 6-1) is in first place with three games remaining. Westminster (6-10, 4-3), Godinez (10-15, 4-3) and Katella (14-9, 4-3) are in a three-way tie for second.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Loara 39, Los Amigos 34: Emily Mendez and Amber Rangel scored nine points apiece, but the Lobos took their fifth straight loss in Garden Grove League play on Wednesday at Loara High.

Los Amigos (5-15, 3-4) dropped into fourth place in the league.

