Brady Powell, Edison boys’ soccer punch playoff ticket with win over CdM in Surf League finale

On the heels of back-to-back losses, the pressure had mounted as the Edison High boys’ soccer team prepared for its final regular season game.

A red-hot Corona del Mar side had won four consecutive matches, turning Wednesday’s season finale at Edison into a play-in game.

In a back-and-forth classic, senior forward Brady Powell provided the decisive strike in a 3-2 win for the Chargers, sending Edison to the playoffs with the second guaranteed berth out of the Surf League.

Corona del Mar’s Brock Paz goes up for a ball while being defended by Edison’s Wyatt Bellinger during a Surf League boys’ soccer match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Junior forward Tai Khoshkbariie laid the ball back for Powell, who stroked a shot into the top left corner in the 62nd minute to break the game’s second tie.

“He’s a guy that we need to step up and get that goal,” Edison coach Charlie Breneman said. “I think sometimes, he looks for someone else to do it. He has such an ability to create and finish and score the type of goal he scored tonight. He doesn’t always get those types of looks, but oftentimes, he’s dangerous.”

Powell’s heroics were necessary for Edison (13-7, 3-3), which leapfrogged Corona del Mar (11-6-3, 2-3-1) for second place in the league standings with the win. Los Alamitos (13-6-3, 5-1) won the league championship.

Corona del Mar’s Luca Fasulo and Edison’s Mikey White battle for a ball during a Surf League boys’ soccer match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Sea Kings will be hoping to see their school appear in the Division 4 draw when the CIF Southern Section releases its boys’ soccer playoff pairings on Saturday morning.

“After this loss, if we make CIF, it would give us the morale of everything because, for a lot of our players, it’s their senior year,” CdM forward Jaden Mwendapole said. “They really don’t want to leave without a ring, and we all don’t want to leave without a ring, and we’re really pushing to be the best team that we can and make it as far as we can.”

Edison took the lead from the jump, as senior forward Mikey White put the Chargers on the board first.

Corona del Mar’s Colin Pene and Edison’s Tai Khoshkbariie battle for a ball during a Surf League boys’ soccer match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“Corona [del Mar] over there, they’re on a pretty big win streak, and everyone here knew it,” White said. “We had to win this game to get into CIF, so I think as a group, we needed energy, and I think we came out with that today.”

After a series of dangerous chances, including one that narrowly missed the left elbow from Jonathan Cheng, CdM got even. Mwendapole was the beneficiary on a centering feed by Brock Paz from the right side, knotting the score at 1-1 in the 36th minute.

Both sides had close calls to get the next one. Edison junior midfielder Luca Petruolo hit the crossbar in the 38th minute, and Mwendapole got in behind Chargers goalkeeper Dylan Dwight (three saves) to start the second half, but his cross-cage shot rolled wide right.

Edison’s Dylan Dwight makes a game changing save during a Surf League boys’ soccer match against Corona del Mar on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Chargers responded. White earned a corner kick when he had his shot saved by Matt Wood (seven saves) on a breakaway. Then senior midfielder Clinton Cox executed the set piece, getting it to senior center back Scott Hess at the back post for the go-ahead goal.

“Pure adrenaline and excitement right now,” Hess said following the match. “Coming into the game, we knew that it’s win or go home. We’re not going to put it on the line for third place and hope we wildcard into CIF, so big win for not only me, but all my other seniors with me. Just a great result for the group.”

The Edison boys’ soccer team celebrates beating Corona del Mar in a Surf League match on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Ari Kanazawa tied the score again at 2-2 in the 52nd minute, bending in a free kick from near the left sideline, before Powell put the Chargers ahead for good.

Edison swept the season series with CdM, winning the first matchup 4-2 on the road on Jan. 18.

Corona del Mar’s Luke Ianni handles a ball during a Surf League boys’ soccer match against Edison on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

