High School Roundup: Edison boys’ basketball opens CIF with win

Kaz Hampton scored 29 points, including nine three-pointers, for the Edison High boys’ basketball team in a 68-48 home win over Villa Park on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA playoffs.

Dylan Hugues added 17 points for Edison (20-9), which plays at Orange Lutheran in the second round on Friday.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 64, Portola 52: E.J. Spillman scored 16 points for the Tritons in the first round of the Division 2A playoffs Wednesday at home.

Tanner Deal scored 13 for No. 2-seeded Pacifica Christian (20-8), and Salim Semaan had 12 points.

The Tritons play at Dana Hills in the second round Friday.

Newport Harbor 56, Laguna Hills 41: Jack Berry scored 18 points for the Sailors in the first round of the Division 3A playoffs at home Wednesday.

Adam Gaa scored 16 for the Sailors (21-8), who advance to play at Cerritos on Friday.

Corona del Mar 57, Los Angeles Pilibos 54: The Sea Kings edged out a win Wednesday in the first round of the Division 3AA playoffs at home.

CdM (17-11) plays at Whittier La Serna on Friday.

Cerritos 51, Ocean View 40: The Seahawks fell at home Wednesday in the first round of the Division 3A playoffs.

Ocean View finished its season 16-13.

Simi Valley 65, Fountain Valley 59: Colin Risse led the Barons with 15 points on Wednesday in the road loss in the first round of the Division 2AA playoffs.

Fountain Valley finished the season 18-12.

Tesoro 70, Marina 37: The Vikings finished 16-13 after dropping Wednesday’s Division 2AA first-round game on the road.

St. Bonaventure 62, Costa Mesa 40: The Mustangs finished their season 15-14 after falling on the road Wednesday in the first round of the Division 4AA playoffs.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Marina 5, Crescenta Valley 0: Sarah Sumrall and Kendall Crosby each scored twice for the Vikings on Wednesday in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs at home.

Samantha Esparza added a goal for Marina (8-5-6), which hosts Claremont Webb in the second round Friday.

Corona del Mar 5, Arrowhead Christian 1: Logan Stern and Lilly Borland each scored twice for the Sea Kings on the road Wednesday in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

Bryar Boynto also scored, and Alex Boserup made four saves for CdM (15-6-1), which plays at Lakewood Mayfield in the second round Friday.

Estancia 5, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 0: The Eagles earned a shutout in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs Wednesday on the road.

Estancia hosts No. 2-seeded Riverside Ramona in the second round Friday.

Redondo Union 4, Huntington Beach 2: Haley Slome and Solana Van Enoo scored for the Oilers on Wednesday in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on the road.

Jaiden Anderson assisted both goals for Huntington Beach (19-4-3).

Trabuco Hills 2, Newport Harbor 1: Sadie Hoch scored for the Sailors in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs Wednesday on the road.

Newport Harbor finished the season 12-9-4.

Riverside J.W. North 1, Costa Mesa 0: The Mustangs suffered the upset home loss Wednesday in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.

Costa Mesa finished with a 17-7 record.

GIRLS' WATER POLO

Riverside King 16, Edison 3: The Chargers finished their season 7-16 after losing Wednesday in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on the road.

Yucaipa 12, Huntington Beach 8: The Oilers (14-15) fell on the road Wednesday in their Division 1 playoff opener.

