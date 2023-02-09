Isis Salazar has hat trick as Ocean View girls’ soccer advances

Isis Salazar scored 26 goals in both her freshman and sophomore seasons for the Ocean View High girls’ soccer team.

As impressive as that was, Salazar still felt she could produce more as a junior.

“Last year we had a lot of seniors,” she said. “I knew I had to step up and take my game to the next level.”

The talented striker has done just that. She has 44 goals and has scored several hat tricks this season, Ocean View coach Marcos Canseco said.

The latest one helped the Seahawks advance in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.

Ocean View’s Cynthia Rios, hugs Jizelle Ruiz after beating Victorville University Prep in Wednesday’s CIF first-round game. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Salazar scored three goals Wednesday night, including the match-winning one in the 76th minute, as Ocean View earned a 3-2 win over Victorville University Prep in the first round.

Golden West League champion Ocean View (16-4-1) will play at top-seeded 605 League champion Cerritos (20-0-2) in the second round Friday.

Salazar took a pass from junior midfielder Jizelle Ruiz late and worked her magic. She was marked by two defenders in the box, but spun away to the right to find open space before burying the shot back to the left.

She also scored in the fifth minute, tapping the ball past the goalkeeper at the top of the box, and in the 15th minute off a corner kick from Cynthia Rios.

Ocean View’s Maddie Rubio handles a ball at midfield against Victorville University Prep on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

University Prep (10-4-2) got equalizers from Ashlyn Avila in the seventh minute, then Aramari Gonzalez in the 67th minute.

Salazar, Ruiz and Shelby Baker are the three team captains for Ocean View, which is young this year. Rosa Rojas and Cynthia Rios, who switch off at goalkeeper and left back, are the only two seniors who typically play.

But the Seahawks went 10-0 in league for their first outright league title since 2015; they shared it in 2017 and 2021.

“As we kept winning, our momentum kept going up and up,” Ruiz said.

Ocean View will need to knock off the top seed on the road Friday to advance to the third round for the first time in Salazar’s career. But Canseco told his team after Wednesday’s match that it has the potential to win CIF if it plays well.

Ocean View’s Isis Salazar pulls the ball back across the goal before scoring against University Prep in Wednesday’s game. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

