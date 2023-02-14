High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ basketball wins first game in CIF Open Division playoffs

Junior forward Emily Eadie had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Sage Hill School girls’ basketball team to a 63-53 win over visiting Ontario Christian in the opening game of the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs on Saturday night at Ueberroth Gymnasium.

Junior center Annabelle Spotts provided a second double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Sage Hill (20-8), which earned its second win over Ontario Christian (25-4) this season. The Lightning also beat the Knights, 65-63, in the Battle of the Beach at Redondo Union on Nov. 25.

Freshman guard Amalia Holguin and junior guard Zoie Lamkin scored 12 points apiece, and junior wing Kat Righeimer had nine points for the Lightning.

Sage Hill plays host to Torrance Bishop Montgomery on Wednesday at 7 p.m., before concluding pool play at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon on Saturday.

Crescenta Valley 49, Pacifica Christian Orange County 35: Senior Charis Wondercheck had 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, but the visiting Tritons were eliminated by the Pacific League champions in the first round of the Division 2AA playoffs on Thursday.

Junior Lauryn Ham added nine points for Pacifica Christian (17-11), which was the third-place team in the San Joaquin League. Angi Martinez chipped in with seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

La Cañada Flintridge Prep 57, Corona del Mar 46: Senior shooting guard Dorothy Schwenck had 16 points to pace the Sea Kings in Saturday’s second-round game in the Division 3AA playoffs on the road.

Sophomore guard Alexa Rokos scored 13 points, senior forward Sarah Audiss had nine points, and junior guard Julia Mork added six points for CdM (17-12), which shared the Surf League title with Los Alamitos this season.

Sea Kings coach Brason Alexander said senior guard Kenedie French-Matthews missed the game due to an ankle sprain suffered in the team’s playoff opener.

Flintridge Prep (26-2), the Prep League champion, was the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

Corona del Mar 48, Burbank 29: Kenedie French-Matthews had 19 points to lead the Sea Kings to a win in the first round of the Division 3AA playoffs on Thursday at home.

Alexa Rokos scored 12 points, and Dorothy Schwenck contributed nine points.

Irvine 52, Edison 47: Junior forward Mia Cassel had a team-leading 18 points for the visiting Chargers on Saturday in the second round of the Division 4AA playoffs.

Senior guard Bailey Chang added 11 points for Edison (16-14), which was the Wave League champion this season. Senior forward Moxy Freshwater produced nine points and nine rebounds.

Sophomore Lauren Lai had 18 points to lead Irvine (18-11).

Edison 73, Beverly Hills 28: Mia Cassel had 18 points, 10 steals and four assists, as the host Chargers rolled to victory in a Division 4AA playoff opener.

Bailey Chang contributed 11 points, nine assists and five steals for Edison. Freshman guard Taylor Savage scored 16 points, Moxy Freshwater added 12 points, and senior guard Skyler Vapor had nine points.

Laguna Beach 53, Quartz Hill 36: Junior Alexandra Grombchevsky had 18 points and three steals for the Breakers on Saturday in a Division 4A second-round game at Quartz Hill High.

Senior Sabrina Yang added 15 points and seven rebounds for Laguna Beach (21-9), which plays host to Moreno Valley Canyon Springs on Wednesday in a quarterfinal game. Senior Sophie Marriner had eight points, 18 rebounds and six steals, and sophomore Kate Cheng provided seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Laguna Beach 68, Compton Dominguez 42: Kate Cheng had a team-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds to lead the visiting Breakers to victory on Thursday in a Division 4A playoff game.

Sophie Marriner produced 15 points, 13 rebounds and six steals, and Alexandra Grombchevsky also had 15 points. Sabrina Yang added six points, nine rebounds and six steals.

St. Margaret’s 56, Ocean View 36: Sophomore guard Angelina Bado had a team-high 19 points for the Seahawks, who fell to the top-seeded Tartans at home on Saturday in the second round of the Division 5AA playoffs.

Senior center Lily Campbell added eight points for Ocean View (20-10), which received an at-large selection after dropping the Golden West League third-place tiebreaker game against Westminster.

Ocean View 41, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 29: Angelina Bado paced the Seahawks with 22 points in Thursday’s first-round win in the Division 5AA playoffs on the road.

Freshman Laney Bae scored seven points for Ocean View.

Marina 40, Pico Rivera El Rancho 39: The Vikings advanced to the Division 5AA quarterfinals with a one-point road win on Saturday.

Marina (16-14) travels to Ojai Nordhoff (14-11) for its next game on Wednesday. Nordhoff upset No. 2-seeded Riverside Ramona, 62-61, in its second-round game.

Marina 51, Chino Don Lugo 40: Freshman guard Rylee Bradley had 22 points in the Vikings’ first-round win at home on Thursday in the Division 5AA playoffs.

Senior guard Emely Gomez had seven points for Marina. Senior guard Tiana To and senior forward Amanda Marumoto each added five points.

“We have stressed energy and defense all season,” Marina coach Daniel Roussel said after the win. “We’ve told these girls that if we do those two things every game, we put ourselves in a position to compete for a win. That’s really what’s been the difference is the consistent effort and energy that we brought since the second half of league.”

Newport Christian 51, Pasadena Marshall 48: Sophomore guard Abby Lin led the Seahawks with 20 points in their second-round win in the Division 5A playoffs at home on Saturday.

Senior guard Abbi Bowman also poured in 18 points for Newport Christian (12-2), which remains at home to face No. 2-seeded Oak Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Newport Christian athletic director Dan Willard said this is the program’s first year of playoff eligibility.

Newport Christian 71, Nuevo Nuview Bridge 35: Senior guard Lani Bowman had a team-high 26 points for the host Seahawks in their Division 5A playoff opener on Thursday.

Abbi Bowman added 22 points, and Abby Lin also scored 19 points for Newport Christian.

