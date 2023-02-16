High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ basketball tops Bishop Montgomery

Kat Righeimer had a team-high 17 points, as the Sage Hill School girls’ basketball team defeated Torrance Bishop Montgomery 66-54 on Wednesday in a CIF Southern Section Open Division game at Ueberroth Gymnasium.

The win sets up a win-and-in scenario as far as a CIF finals appearance is concerned. The winner of Sage Hill (21-8) at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (28-0), the nation’s top-ranked team, on Saturday will advance out of pool play to the championship game.

Mater Dei (28-2) plays at Etiwanda (28-2) in a game that will determine the other finalist.

Righeimer reached 1,000 career points in Wednesday’s game. Emily Eadie added 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Lightning.

All five starters scored in double figures for Sage Hill. Zoie Lamkin had 13 points and eight rebounds. Annabelle Spotts contributed 11 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Amalia Holguin provided 10 points, five rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.

Marina 58, Ojai Nordhoff 43: Rylee Bradley had 24 points to lead the Vikings in a Division 5AA quarterfinal game on the road.

Kim Nguyen added 12 points, and Tiana To chipped in with 11 points for Marina (17-14), which advances to play at Cerritos Gahr (24-6) in a semifinal game on Saturday.

Oak Park 73, Newport Christian 29: Abby Lin paced the host Seahawks with 14 points, but Newport Christian fell to the second-seeded Eagles on Wednesday in a Division 5A quarterfinal game.

Lani Bowman scored nine points for Newport Christian (12-3), which was in its first season of CIF playoff eligibility.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.