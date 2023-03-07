Orange County Soccer Club looks to rebound after last-place finish

Last year was rough in a couple of ways for the Orange County Soccer Club.

A year after winning the United Soccer League Championship title, the team finished in last place in the Western Conference with a 7-13-14 record. Off the pitch, it appeared the club could lose its lease with Championship Soccer Stadium at Orange County Great Park in Irvine, before the Irvine City Council voted in September to approve a one-year extension.

“The end of last year was a strange time ... but the turnout of the fans was extraordinary,” OCSC President of Business Relations Dan Rutstein said at the club’s media day on Tuesday. “Two of our last three games were sold out. When I say sold out, I mean sold out, not just ‘soccer team’ sold out but you actually couldn’t get a seat. It was incredible.”

Orange County Soccer Club has a chance to build on that momentum headed into 2023, its 10th season in Irvine. The club has three home matches to start the season, beginning with Saturday, when the team hosts last year’s USL Championship finalist Louisville City at 7 p.m.

Orange County Soccer Club players participate in media day at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

The local side also has home matches against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on March 18 and the Las Vegas Lights on March 25 before hitting the road.

“It definitely helps us create consistency in schedule, which is always important for these guys,” Orange County head coach Richard Chaplow said. “Consistency is key, in my opinion. It’s a pretty easy schedule, in terms of games every Saturday and no in-between games ... and it gives us that chance to continue to build in the right direction with the group, continue to get players in tune with each other.”

Orange County has new faces both on the pitch and in the coaching ranks. Morten Karlsen joins Orange County as its first assistant coach, fresh off being part of his home country Denmark’s technical staff at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Scandinavian influence doesn’t nearly stop there. Last month the club signed Norwegian defender Markus Nakkim, a center back who has made more than 90 appearances in the Eliteserien, the top flight of soccer in Norway. Ryan Doghman, a quick defender, is another top signing from Norway and the club announced signing yet another Norwegian defender, Morten Bjorshol, on Tuesday.

Orange County Soccer Club forward Kerede Osundina, left, and president of business relations Daniel Rutstein share a smile during media day Tuesday. (James Carbone)

Danish striker Emil Nielsen also joined OCSC and will reunite with his countryman Daniel Pedersen, a midfielder. Pedersen takes over team captain duties for Orange County this year following the departure of Michael Orozco.

Few have been better at putting the ball in the back of the net than Orange County forward Milan Iloski. The former UCLA standout scored a team single-season record 22 goals in his first season with the orange and black in 2022.

“For me, I know there are probably going to be more expectations coming into the season, compared to last year being a bit of a wild card,” he said. “But that’s just a part of my process and my maturity, to be able to take on the weight of the expectations. I have no doubt in my mind that I’ll be able to do that and have a successful season.”

Iloski said the club isn’t thinking about finishing in last place last season — or the league championship the year before — as it heads into 2023.

“This year will be our group,” Iloski said. “We’ll have our own identity and we’ll have our own style of play. We’re going to come out and play the style this group is meant to play.”

Orange County Soccer Club head coach Richard Chaplow, left, and first assistant Morten Karlsen answer questions Tuesday. (James Carbone)

