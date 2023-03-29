High School Roundup: Estancia baseball doubles up Costa Mesa

Estancia’s Cole Lefebvre, shown at a game in March 2022, had three hits against Costa Mesa in an Orange Coast League game on Tuesday.

John Uchytil hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, as visiting Estancia rolled to a 10-5 win over rival Costa Mesa on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League baseball game.

Riley Witte and Gabe Avila each had two runs batted in for Estancia (13-2, 6-1), ranked third in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 poll. Cole Lefebvre had a three-hit performance at the plate.

Freshmen Lincoln Silva and Miles Dodge combined to cover 4⅔ innings on the mound, allowing one run to start the game for the Eagles.

Wylan Rottschafer and Will Clark each went two for four with a double for Costa Mesa (14-2, 4-1), ranked second in Division 6.

The Battle for the Bell series continues Friday, with the crosstown rivals scheduled to play at Estancia at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Los Alamitos 10, Corona del Mar 0: The second-ranked Griffins handled the host Sea Kings on Tuesday in a Sunset League game.

Corona del Mar (1-9, 0-3) has been held scoreless in seven of its past eight games.

Marina 5, Newport Harbor 2: Senior Anaya Togia had three hits, including a home run, and three runs scored, as the Vikings emerged victorious against the Sailors Tuesday in a Sunset League game on the road.

Senior Averie Prescott had two hits and a run scored, and senior Makayla Mathis also drove in a run for Marina (15-1, 5-0), the top-ranked team in Division 2.

Freshman pitcher Mia Valbuena threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on two hits. She recorded 10 strikeouts for the Vikings.

Junior Ava Nolan and senior Jianna Lopez each had a run batted in for Newport Harbor (5-9, 0-3).

Costa Mesa 12, Oxford Academy 11: The Mustangs edged the Patriots in a high-scoring nonleague affair on Tuesday at home.

Costa Mesa (7-1) resumes Orange Coast League play against visiting Orange on Friday.

Oxford Academy (7-3) entered the week as the top-ranked team in Division 7.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Costa Mesa 3, Orange 0: The Mustangs swept the Panthers 25-12, 25-21, 25-12 in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League match at home.

John Luong had 10 kills and three service aces for Costa Mesa (8-6, 4-2), which has won five of its past six matches and plays at St. Margaret’s (17-4, 6-0) on Thursday.

Justin Foreman had nine kills and two block assists, and Phi An Vo added 12 digs for the Mustangs.

Segerstrom 3, Ocean View 2: The host Seahawks went the distance with the Jaguars Tuesday, falling just short of their first win in Golden West League play by a count of 18-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-23, 15-6.

Ocean View (1-10, 0-6) plays at Godinez (11-2, 5-1) on Thursday.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Western Christian 0: The Tritons earned a 25-4, 25-14, 25-21 road win, running their winning streak to eight in a row following Tuesday’s San Joaquin League contest.

Opposite Christian Hahne had 11 kills to lead Pacifica Christian (16-2, 4-0), which is among the teams receiving consideration for the rankings in Division 3.

Outside hitters Hudson Reynolds and Matthew MacPherson had nine kills and eight kills, respectively, for the Tritons.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Laguna Beach 15, Tustin 3: The visiting Breakers earned their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday in a nonleague match.

Laguna Beach (6-2) travels to take on El Modena on Thursday.

Corona del Mar 14, Lakewood 1: Rihanna Quinn had four goals and an assist to lead the Sea Kings to a nonleague win over the Lancers on Tuesday at home.

Ava Chambers, Ava Recker and Abby Grace each scored twice for Corona del Mar (4-6).

Foothill 14, Edison 3: Alyssa Hesse scored two goals for the Chargers in Tuesday’s nonleague match at Edison High.

Ashley Brown also scored for Edison (7-4), ranked No. 5 in the Division 1 and 2 combined poll. Foothill is the top-ranked team.

Maya Renker made seven saves for the Chargers, who play at San Marcos on Friday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

University 11, Corona del Mar 7: Jack Cross swept in singles for the Sea Kings in Tuesday’s nonleague match at CdM.

Jonathan Hinkel and Roger Geng swept in doubles for CdM (8-4), ranked No. 4 in Division 1. University is ranked No. 1.

Coach Jamie Gresh said the Sea Kings were without top singles player Niels Hoffmann, who is playing at the Easter Bowl, and Ani Gupta (hip).

CdM finished fifth at the National High School All-American Tournament on Saturday, with Hoffmann and Cross claiming all-tournament team accolades.

Segerstrom 13, Ocean View 5: The Seahawks are 4-4 overall and 0-3 in the Golden West League following Tuesday’s match at home.

St. Margaret’s 16, Costa Mesa 2: The host Mustangs took the loss for the third time in four matches, falling to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the Orange Coast League with Tuesday’s loss.

Costa Mesa beat rival Estancia 14-4 on the road on Monday in its league opener.

Santa Ana 11, Estancia 7: The Eagles fell to the Saints on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match at home.

Estancia (0-3 overall and in league) visits St. Margaret’s on Thursday.

Edison 15, Laguna Beach 3: The Chargers picked up their third consecutive win on Tuesday at Laguna Beach High, moving to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the Wave League.

Edison, ranked No. 4 in the Division 2 poll, plays Thursday at Huntington Beach (7-1, 1-0), the second-ranked team in the division.

Laguna Beach (0-9, 0-2) travels to take on Newport Harbor (3-5, 0-1).

Los Alamitos 12, Fountain Valley 6: The Barons are 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the Surf League following Tuesday’s defeat at home.

BOYS’ GOLF

St. Margaret’s 193, Ocean View 299: The host Seahawks dropped to 2-3 overall and in the Orange Coast League with Tuesday’s loss to the Tartans.

Anaheim Discovery Christian 191, Pacifica Christian Orange County 206: The Tritons had a five-match winning streak snapped on Tuesday, moving their record to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Academy League.

Calvary Chapel 216, Costa Mesa 271: The Mustangs dropped an Orange Coast League match to the Eagles on Monday at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Costa Mesa is now 1-4 overall and 1-3 in league.

