Fountain Valley hires Josh Beaty as boys’ basketball coach

Fountain Valley High has stayed in Orange County in its search for the next boys’ basketball coach.

The school announced Thursday that it has hired Josh Beaty to lead the program.

Beaty has 11 years of head coaching experience. Most recently, that has come at Buena Park High, where he is currently a history teacher.

Beaty has won more than 200 games in that time. He also led Crean Lutheran boys’ basketball to its first CIF title in 2017-18, when the Lancers beat Palmdale Pete Knight 62-61 in double overtime to win the Division 3AA crown.

He recently completed his fourth season at Buena Park, where his teams compiled a 51-48 overall record.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the next head basketball coach at Fountain Valley High School and join the Baron Family,” Beaty said in a statement. “I’ve heard so much about how wonderful the people in the community are, and I’m so excited to meet the players and their families and build relationships with them. I’m very grateful to the administration for choosing me to carry on such an honor. This is a perfect fit for me, and I look forward to continuing the winning tradition on and off the floor.”

Beaty played college basketball at Simpson University in Redding. He has a bachelor’s degree in social science from that school, and a master’s in kinesiology from Fresno Pacific.

At Fountain Valley he will replace Roger Holmes, who remains on as athletic director. Holmes, a longtime coach in the area, stepped in for the Barons after D’Cean Bryant left last summer to coach at Sage Hill.

Fountain Valley went 18-11 this year, and 2-4 in the Surf League for third place. The Barons lost 65-60 at Simi Valley in the first round of the Division 2AA playoffs and will graduate their top player, senior JJ Gray.

“Josh brings an incredible work ethic and passion for the game of basketball to FVHS,” Holmes said in a statement. “He is a great fit here at Fountain Valley by bringing a strong work ethic, relationship building skills and tremendous success on the court. Our players will thrive under his direction and we are eager to get him in the gym and working with our athletes.”

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.