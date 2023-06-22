Local water polo products help U.S. men’s Junior National Team make history

The Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team is the two-time defending CIF Southern Section Open Division champion.

Halfway around the world, some key pieces of that team have helped the U.S. men’s Junior National Team make history.

Newport Harbor graduate Ben Liechty scored a team-high three goals as Team USA beat Greece 11-6 in the bronze-medal match of the World Aquatics Junior World Championships in Bucharest, Romania on Saturday.

It’s the first time that a U.S. men’s team has ever earned a medal at the Junior (Under 20) World Championships.

We're still reeling over the Men's U20 #WaterPolo Championship Bronze Medal game featuring the USA Men's Junior Team and Greece!



The Men's Jr National Team won the program's first-ever medal with a dominate 11-6 win in Bucharest, Romania! 👏 🇺🇸 #GoUSA |



📹 @WorldAquatics pic.twitter.com/GYNYYedUGx — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) June 19, 2023

Newport Harbor incoming senior center Peter Castillo also scored a goal in the final for Team USA, which had Newport Harbor coach Ross Sinclair as an assistant coach.

Huntington Beach High graduate Chase Dodd and his younger brother Ryder, an incoming senior at JSerra, also contributed for Team USA.

The U.S. squad went 4-3 overall in the tournament.

It earned a 10-9 quarterfinal win over Montenegro, with Ryder Dodd netting four goals and Liechty scoring a goal. Hungary beat Team USA 13-9 in the semifinals, despite four more goals from Ryder Dodd and a goal by Castillo.

Liechty, a two-time Daily Pilot Dream Team Boys’ Water Polo Player of the Year, is headed to UCLA. Castillo also recently committed to play for the Bruins, who already have Chase Dodd on their roster.