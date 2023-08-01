U.S. Open of Surfing pares down to final 32 men

Jadson Andre performs a massive air reverse during the round of 64 of the U.S. Open of Surfing at the Huntington Beach Pier on Monday.

Kanoa Igarashi knows the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier as well as anyone.

The Huntington Beach native is trying to win the U.S. Open of Surfing for the third time, joining Rob Machado as the only triple winner since the contest name changed to the U.S. Open in 1994.

Igarashi surfed in his first heat Monday, the final heat of the round of 64. And true to form, the 25-year-old won it, with Igarashi’s two-wave score of 11.90 edging Brazil’s Deivid Silva (11.67), who also advanced.

George Pitter of Australia carves the top of a wave during the round of 64 of the U.S. Open of Surfing at the Huntington Beach Pier on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He said he had a good time watching via a live webcast some of the heats from his couch at home.

“It was a tough day to get scores, but I was inspired after watching everybody surf today,” Igarashi told interviewer Rosy Hodge. “It was nice to finish off the day with a heat win ... I feel like Huntington’s such a tricky wave, everyone has a different approach every single year. Even for me, I feel like I have a different approach and strategy going into every heat out here, even though I’ve surfed these waves so many times.”

Igarashi will again surf in the final heat, Heat 8, in the round of 32. The other competitors in the heat include Nat Young of Australia and Leo Casal and Jadson Andre, both of Brazil.

Keanu Asing performs an air reverse off the top of a wave during the round of 64 of the U.S. Open of Surfing on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nolan Rapoza of Long Beach will surf in Heat 1. Other Southern California natives in action will include Cole Houshmand of San Clemente (Heat 2), Jett Schilling of San Clemente (Heat 3), Crosby Colapinto of San Clemente and Conner Coffin of Santa Barbara (Heat 4) and Jake Marshall of Encinitas (Heat 6).

Igarashi is the only U.S. Open champion among that group, though Houshmand got a thrill Monday as he qualified for the 2024 Championship Tour (the U.S. Open is a Challenger Series event).

The women’s event is also down to the round of 32. It will include 16-year-old Sara Freyre of Huntington Beach High, who received a wild card into the event before finishing second in her round of 48 heat. Freyre will compete in Heat 2 in the round of 32 against three Australians — Sophie McCullough, Macy Callaghan and Ellie Harrison.

Hawaiian surfer Eli Hanneman goes up for an air reverse during the round of 64 of the U.S. Open of Surfing on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photograher)

The immediately following heat, Heat 3, will feature two more Orange County surfers in Sawyer Lindblad of San Clemente and Bella Kenworthy of Dana Point.

The Huntington Beach Longboard Classic, which kicks off the Longboard Tour, took center stage on Tuesday with an elimination round.

Americans who have advanced to the Longboard Classic round of 16 include veteran longboard champion Taylor Jensen, Troy Mothershead, Jack Van Wagoner and Tony Silvagni on the men’s side and Rachael Tilly, Mason Schremmer, Lindsay Steinriede, Soleil Errico and Avalon Gall in the women’s competition.