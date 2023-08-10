Edison football team cancels nine-day trip to Maui because of wildfires

Fire and smoke from wildfires near Lahaina, Hawaii, fill the sky on Tuesday.

Huntington Beach Edison High has informed parents of football players that a scheduled nine-day trip to Maui to play two football games has been canceled because of wind-whipped wildfires that have forced evacuations and burned down businesses in historic Lahaina Town, athletic director Rich Boyce confirmed Wednesday.

Eighty players were scheduled to leave Thursday and play Saturday against Wailuku Baldwin and the following Friday against Lahainalulu.

A hotel to be used by Edison players is in the fire zone. There’s also uncertainty about flights to Maui.

Now Boyce will scramble to see if he can find replacement games. The team has been practicing for two weeks in preparation for opening the season in Maui.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Maui,” Boyce said. “Football at Edison will go on. We’ll find games.”

Players were “in shock” when informed about the wildfires, Boyce said.