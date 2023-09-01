High School Roundup: Costa Mesa football picks up first win

Costa Mesa’s Brett McDonough (24), seen against Kennedy on Aug. 17, had two rushing touchdowns in a win against Loara on Thursday.

Senior running back Brett McDonough had two rushing touchdowns, as the Costa Mesa High football team earned a 22-7 win over Loara on Thursday in a nonleague game at Glover Stadium in Anaheim.

Edward Franco, a senior running back, opened the scoring with a 10-yard run in the second quarter for Costa Mesa (1-2), which scored 22 unanswered points before conceding a rushing touchdown to Loara’s Jeremy Rosero in the fourth quarter.

McDonough authored scoring runs of 22 and 50 yards, Costa Mesa coach Gary Gonzalez said.

Costa Mesa plays host to Westminster La Quinta (2-1) in a nonleague game on Friday, Sept. 8.

Palos Verdes 14, Corona del Mar 11: The host Sea Kings recovered a late onside kick, but their final possession ended with a turnover on downs in a low-scoring, nonleague contest at Davidson Field on Thursday night.

Boise State-bound quarterback Kaleb Annett connected with tight end Zach Giuliano on a 9-yard touchdown with just over two minutes remaining. The two-point conversion to wide receiver Russell Weir trimmed the deficit to a field-goal margin.

Corona del Mar (2-1) hits the road to take on San Clemente (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 8. The Tritons were slated to play host to Carlsbad La Costa Canyon (2-0) on Friday night.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Costa Mesa 217, Katella 256: Sydney Ngo carded a five-over-par 34 to earn medalist honors for the visiting Mustangs on Thursday in an Orange Coast League match held at Brea Creek Golf Course.

Costa Mesa (1-1) will square off against Ocean View on Tuesday at Costa Mesa Country Club.