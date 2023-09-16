High School Roundup: Ocean View football routs Bolsa Grande

Ocean View quarterback Frankie Armenta, seen against Gahr on Sept. 1, accounted for two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ win over Bolsa Grande on Friday.

Senior running back Jayden Trujillo rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Ocean View football team to a 34-7 win over Bolsa Grande on Friday in a nonleague game at home.

Senior quarterback Frankie Armenta threw for one touchdown and rushed for another score. Junior Gaige Prichard also scored a rushing touchdown, while senior Oswaldo Lozano brought in a receiving touchdown.

Ocean View (3-2) plays at Whittier Pioneer (2-2) on Sept. 21.

Calvary Chapel 50, Costa Mesa 0: Junior quarterback Matthew Peters threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns to lead the visiting Eagles over the Mustangs on Friday in an Orange Coast League opener.

Advertisement

Peters also rushed for 100 yards and an additional touchdown for Calvary Chapel (3-2, 1-0). Charles Sparks made eight catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Pellkofer made four receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Costa Mesa (1-4) heads into a bye week, before returning to the field in a road game against Saddleback on Sept. 29.

San Diego St. Augustine 32, Newport Harbor 30: Jaden O’Neal threw for 297 yards and was responsible for two touchdowns, but the Sailors fell in Friday’s nonleague game on the road.

Jagger Blauwkamp scored twice on the ground for Newport Harbor (2-3), which now enters its bye week. The Sailors play host to Huntington Beach on Sept. 29 to begin their Sunset League schedule.

Jordan Anderson pulled in a dozen catches for 147 yards. Josiah Lamarque added a receiving touchdown for the Sailors.

Calabasas Viewpoint 49, Los Amigos 14: The host Lobos fell to 2-2 on the season with the loss in Thursday’s nonleague game.

Los Amigos plays at Lakewood Artesia (3-1) on Sept. 22.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Newport Harbor 3, Edison 2: The Sailors rallied for a 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12 win over the Chargers on Friday in a Surf League opener.

Ella Olson had 26 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two service aces for Newport Harbor (10-9), which plays at Huntington Beach on Tuesday. Vladimira Kotzakov added 18 kills and 10 digs.

Drue Coberly distributed 55 assists to go with 13 digs. Zoe Gaa had seven kills and four blocks, and Fiona Gaffney contributed 15 digs defensively.

Edison (10-10) plays at Los Alamitos on Tuesday.

