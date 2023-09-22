Ocean View prolongs drives, limits possessions in win over Pioneer

Ocean View’s Gaige Prichard (46) runs in for a touchdown against Pioneer on Thursday in a nonleague game.

Ocean View proved perfectly that beauty is in the eye of the beholder in its nonleague football game at Whittier Pioneer on Thursday night.

The Seahawks’ opening drive showed little in terms of dazzling offensive performance, only one play going for double-digit yardage. What it did do was eat up the clock, a 15-play drive allowing them to keep the ball for the first 11 minutes of the game.

Complementary football helped Ocean View get past Pioneer, 14-7, on the road, as the Seahawks won consecutive games for the second time this season.

Advertisement

Ocean View’s Jayden Trujillo (11) carries the ball against Pioneer in a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Fullback Gaige Prichard crashed into the end zone from 7 yards out at the conclusion of the drive, accounting for the only score of the first half.

“It set the tone,” said Jayden Trujillo, who was utilized heavily in the run game in the first half. “I like the first drive that we did, scoring a touchdown.”

Ocean View (4-2) had five possessions for the whole game, scoring on its opening drives of both halves. The second was equally as long and physical, as the Seahawks ran the ball on 13 of 15 plays to cover 80 yards. Frankie Armenta executed a quarterback sneak to retake the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Ocean View’s Jessie Cardoza (10) tackles Pioneer’s Jose Rojas (4) during a nonleague game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

For the evening, Ocean View ran the ball 46 times, compared to just 10 passing plays. The Seahawks did so behind an offensive line of left tackle Zack Wojtaszek, left guard Randy Leal, center Elijah Armenta, right guard Emanuel Cantoran and right tackle Pedro Maldonado.

“They’re awesome dogs,” Prichard said. “The only reason I’m able to get yards is because they’re pushing everybody.”

Ocean View playing a nonleague football game at Pioneer. @athletics_OV is on the board first with this run by Gaige Prichard. Opening drive takes 11 minutes off the clock.@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/B1bZKc9E5P — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) September 22, 2023

Pioneer (2-3) ended the shutout bid after the Seahawks turned the ball over on a punt return. Amanti McCormick pounced on the fumble. Two plays later, Amiri Resendiz found Aaron Gutierrez in space to his right for a 23-yard touchdown.

The Seahawks closed the game out with a three-and-out and an interception by Frankie Armenta in the Titans’ last two possessions. Elijah Armenta also recovered a fumble on defense.

Ocean View’s offensive line celebrates after Gaige Prichard (46) scores a touchdown against Pioneer on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“Close game tonight, so I think losing to [Lakewood] Artesia two weeks ago really helped the kids tonight because they’re in another close game, and they had to learn how to finish,” Ocean View coach Daniel Hernandez said. “ … You can only practice those situations so much. … They found a way to finish. I’m extremely proud of them.”

Ocean View remains on the road to face Pomona Garey (0-5) in its final nonleague game on Sept. 29. The Seahawks open the Pac 4 League at Laguna Beach on Oct. 13.

Ocean View quarterback Frankie Armenta (16) scrambles looking for an open receiver during a nonleague game against Pioneer. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Ocean View 14, Pioneer 7

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Ocean View 7 - 0 - 0 - 7 - 14

Pioneer 0 - 0 - 7 - 0 - 7

FIRST QUARTER

OV - Prichard 7 run (Salazar kick), 0:49.

SECOND QUARTER

None.

THIRD QUARTER

P - Gutierrez 23 pass from Resendiz (Gamon kick), 8:53.

FOURTH QUARTER

OV - Armenta 1 run (Salazar kick), 11:57.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

OV - Trujillo, 14-52; Adame, 13-49; Armenta, 8-42, 1 TD; Prichard, 6-24, 1 TD.

P - Resendiz, 4-22.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

OV - Armenta, 7-10-0, 90.

P - Resendiz, 7-15-1, 92, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

OV - Lozano, 3-42; Trujillo, 2-34; Prichard, 3-25.

P - Anderson, 2-27; Gutierrez, 1-23, 1 TD; Osornio, 2-20.