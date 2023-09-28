High School Roundup: Estancia girls’ golf tops Katella

Estancia’s Danielle Breitwieser, seen against Costa Mesa on Sept. 29, 2021, led the Eagles in an Orange Coast League win over Katella on Wednesday.

The Estancia girls’ golf team bested Katella, 251-344, in an Orange Coast League match at Costa Mesa Country Club on Wednesday.

Danielle Breitwieser earned medalist honors for Estancia (8-3, 8-2 in league). She carded a 10-over-par round on the par-35 Mesa Linda course.

Estancia tees off against league-leading St. Margaret’s (13-0, 10-0) on Oct. 3 at San Juan Hills Golf Club.

Ocean View 218, Costa Mesa 220: Laney Bae shot a two-under-par 29 to lead the host Seahawks in an Orange Coast League match on Wednesday at David L. Baker Golf Course.

Ocean View improved to 4-6 overall and in league, while Costa Mesa dropped to 5-5.

Boys’ water polo

Huntington Beach 11, Los Alamitos 9 (OT): The Oilers won their sixth straight game to improve to 11-5 overall and 2-0 in the Surf League.

The sides were tied at 8-8 at the end of regulation.

Huntington Beach plays host to Newport Harbor (9-2, 2-0) on Oct. 4 in a battle for sole possession of first place through the first half of league play.

Newport Harbor 16, Laguna Beach 9: The Sailors extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday in a Surf League match at Newport Harbor.

Cade Anderton had four goals, and Diego Audebert recorded a hat-trick for Laguna Beach (9-7, 0-2).

Edison 11, Fountain Valley 7: The host Chargers moved their record to 7-8 overall and 2-0 in the Wave League with Wednesday’s result.

Fountain Valley dropped to 6-5 overall and 0-2 in league.

Costa Mesa 21, Orange 2: The visiting Mustangs opened their Orange Coast League schedule with a blowout win over the Panthers on Wednesday, taking their record to 3-5 on the season.

Corona del Mar 35, Los Alamitos 0

Edison 20, Marina 13

Newport Harbor 27, Laguna Beach 0

Ocean View 32, Orange 15