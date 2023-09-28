High School Roundup: Estancia girls’ golf tops Katella
The Estancia girls’ golf team bested Katella, 251-344, in an Orange Coast League match at Costa Mesa Country Club on Wednesday.
Danielle Breitwieser earned medalist honors for Estancia (8-3, 8-2 in league). She carded a 10-over-par round on the par-35 Mesa Linda course.
Estancia tees off against league-leading St. Margaret’s (13-0, 10-0) on Oct. 3 at San Juan Hills Golf Club.
Ocean View 218, Costa Mesa 220: Laney Bae shot a two-under-par 29 to lead the host Seahawks in an Orange Coast League match on Wednesday at David L. Baker Golf Course.
Ocean View improved to 4-6 overall and in league, while Costa Mesa dropped to 5-5.
Boys’ water polo
Huntington Beach 11, Los Alamitos 9 (OT): The Oilers won their sixth straight game to improve to 11-5 overall and 2-0 in the Surf League.
The sides were tied at 8-8 at the end of regulation.
Huntington Beach plays host to Newport Harbor (9-2, 2-0) on Oct. 4 in a battle for sole possession of first place through the first half of league play.
Newport Harbor 16, Laguna Beach 9: The Sailors extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday in a Surf League match at Newport Harbor.
Cade Anderton had four goals, and Diego Audebert recorded a hat-trick for Laguna Beach (9-7, 0-2).
Edison 11, Fountain Valley 7: The host Chargers moved their record to 7-8 overall and 2-0 in the Wave League with Wednesday’s result.
Fountain Valley dropped to 6-5 overall and 0-2 in league.
Costa Mesa 21, Orange 2: The visiting Mustangs opened their Orange Coast League schedule with a blowout win over the Panthers on Wednesday, taking their record to 3-5 on the season.
Flag Football
Corona del Mar 35, Los Alamitos 0
Edison 20, Marina 13
Newport Harbor 27, Laguna Beach 0
Ocean View 32, Orange 15
