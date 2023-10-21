A moment 10 years in the making: Newport Harbor ends decade-long drought in Battle of the Bay football game

Newport Harbor’s Cade Fegel (3) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown, his second, during the Battle of the Bay football game against Corona del Mar on Friday.

A sea of people poured out onto the turf as the clock expired, a minute of ecstasy signaling the end of a decade of dominance for one crosstown rival over another.

Jaden O’Neal found Cade Fegel in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead score midway through the final period, setting the stage for Newport Harbor to beat Corona del Mar 21-20 on Friday in the Battle of the Bay football game at Davidson Field.

After O’Neal dropped to a knee in victory formation, the Sailors’ supporters rushed the field in jubilation, ending a 10-game winning streak in the series for CdM (4-5, 1-3).

Newport Harbor’s Cade Fegel (3) celebrates a touchdown with Jordan Anderson (0) during the Battle of the Bay on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

“Just from the crowd right now, you just kind of get that sense that this is really big for the city and for the school itself,” said O’Neal, a sophomore quarterback. “This is history. It’s been a decade.”

Following the go-ahead score, Newport Harbor (4-5, 2-2) still had work to do. The Sailors were up to the task, twice coming up with fourth-down stops on their side of the field. The first came when Kaleb Annett misfired downfield after being tackled from behind by Cam Denoon on a rushing attempt to force a fourth-and-5.

On the ensuing Newport Harbor possession, O’Neal’s knee went down short of first-down yardage on a dive. Looking to run out the clock, the Sailors kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-1 at midfield, but the snap was fumbled.

Corona del Mar tight end Sebastien Boydell makes an acrobatic catch deep in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown during the Battle of the Bay on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining. Annett looked to use his legs again, but the Sea Kings’ fourth-and-1 saw the Sailors get a surge from the right side of their defensive line, pushing the Boise State-bound quarterback back.

“I don’t think anything compares to this,” Denoon said. “This was the biggest moment of my life. All my four years playing football here at Newport Harbor, it’s just been building up to this moment.”

Newport Harbor jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Josiah Lamarque breaking free for a 47-yard touchdown reception when two CdM defenders ran into each other. After a punt by Noe Avalos pinned the Sea Kings deep, Tony Glynn recovered a fumble and O’Neal connected with Fegel on a 7-yard score on the next play.

Newport Harbor’s David Flores (64), Noe Avalos (27), and Aidan Bertonneau (52), from left, parade the Battle of the Bay trophy across the field after defeating Corona del Mar on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Fegel made a grab running to the back of the end zone on the decisive score in the fourth quarter, then made a beeline toward the sideline and addressed the crowd.

“I wanted this [game] so bad,” Fegel said. “I wanted it so bad. [The fans] are the backbone of this community. I went straight to them. I just showed them what’s up.”

Newport Harbor retakes the lead. Jaden O'Neal to Cade Fegel on 4th-and-10 from the CdM 19. @NHTarsFootball goes up 21-20 on @CDMFOOTBALL with 5:58 remaining.@mjszabo @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/O1ilbQNYpY — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) October 21, 2023

Newport Harbor coach Peter Lofthouse said he went through a “mind trip” after his first win against CdM was in the books.

“Your initial reaction is pure joy and happiness, but then there’s so much,” Lofthouse said. “It all just goes through your mind in seconds. From where we started back in 2018 to now where we’re at here, being able to flip everything around.

“It all started in 2021 with that CIF title, and then we made a deep run last year in Division 4, and now get this game in Sunset League. Last week against Edison, we felt like we should have won, and we literally felt we had the touchdown there at the end. … From where we started at the beginning of the year and all the adversity, to be right here at this moment right now is incredible.”

Corona del Mar quarterback Kaleb Annett tries to find a receiver during the Battle of the Bay against Newport Harbor on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Annett heated up in the second quarter, leading his team on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that concluded with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Zach Giuliano. The Sea Kings would get the ball back after forcing a three-and-out on defense, and with time running out, Annett launched a high-arching pass to the left corner of the end zone. Sebastien Boydell leapt in the air and came down with it for the tying score.

Dorsett Stecker established himself as a favorite target for Annett. He made nine catches for 102 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown to take the lead, capping a string of 21 unanswered points for CdM.

“Dorsett’s an explosive athlete,” CdM coach Kevin Hettig said. “He’s playing better and better every week in the slot. We had some opportunities to win that game, and we just couldn’t take advantage of it. We just kind of let that one slip.”

Sunset League

Newport Harbor 21, Corona del Mar 20

Corona del Mar 0 - 14 - 6 — 20

Newport Harbor 7 - 7 - 0 - 7 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

NH — Lamarque 47 pass from O’Neal (Richardson kick), 1:15.

SECOND QUARTER

NH — Fegel 7 pass from O’Neal (Richardson kick), 9:51.

CdM — Giuliano 11 pass from Annett (Pene kick), 3:11.

CdM — Boydell 28 pass from Annett (Pene kick), 0:06.

THIRD QUARTER

CdM — Stecker 22 pass from Annett (Pene kick failed), 6:09.

FOURTH QUARTER

NH — Fegel 19 pass from O’Neal (Richardson kick), 5:58.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

CdM — Pene, 8-35.

NH — Blauwkamp, 10-68.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

CdM — Annett, 30-38-0, 297, 3 TDs.

NH — O’Neal, 18-33-0, 198, 3 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

CdM — Stecker, 9-102, 1 TD; Weir, 6-55.

NH — Lamarque, 4-78; Fegel, 7-60, 2 TDs.

