Laguna Beach girls’ tennis earns top seed in Division 2 playoffs

The sister combination of senior Jessica MacCallum and freshman Rebecca MacCallum has certainly bolstered the Laguna Beach High girls’ tennis team this season.

The MacCallum sisters teamed to win the Wave League doubles title, and helped the Breakers win the league title as a team as well.

Even greater possibilities remain ahead for Laguna Beach, which found out that it earned the top seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs when brackets were released Monday morning.

Advertisement

Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach are seeded Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in Division 1, while Corona del Mar is in the Open Division.

Laguna Beach has won 11 section titles in the sport, but none since 2005. The Breakers (15-3) will open their Division 2 campaign at home on Wednesday, against the winner of Tuesday’s wild-card match between Chadwick and Redondo Union.

Huntington Beach’s Yen Nhi Huynh Nguyen hits a forehand against Corona del Mar earlier this season. (File Photo)

Fountain Valley (10-5) was a Division 2 finalist last year, and coach Harshul Patel’s Barons hope to return to the title match in Division 1. The Surf League runner-up opens at home against South Coast League at-large Tesoro (5-8) on Wednesday.

Huntington Beach (10-5) is led by another sister combination in Surf League doubles champions Yen Nhi Hunyh Nguyen and Le Nhi Huynh Nguyen. The Oilers lost to the Barons late in the season and ended up tied for second in the four-team Surf League, but made the playoffs as at-large team. A CIF semifinal rematch with Fountain Valley is possible for Huntington Beach, which opens the playoffs at Coastal Canyon League champion Camarillo (12-5) in the first round Wednesday.

Also in Division 1, Pacific Coast League at-large Sage Hill (14-9) plays at traditional power San Marino (12-1), the Rio Hondo League champion, in another first-round match Wednesday.

CdM’s doubles team of Sasha Fellner and Elodie Dennison, from left, competes against Laguna Beach earlier this year. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Surf League champion CdM, meanwhile, was the last team selected for the eight-team Open Division. The Sea Kings (14-4), featuring Surf League singles champion Sienna Brooks, play at top-seeded Mater Dei (18-1) on Wednesday.

Wave League runner-up Newport Harbor advanced to the Division 2 playoffs. The Sailors (7-9), led by league singles champion Lily Roman, will host No. 3-seeded Calabasas in the first round Wednesday.

In Division 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County (13-1) hosts Moore League No. 3 Long Beach Millikan (7-6) in the first round on Wednesday at Orange County Great Park. Pacifica Christian, a Division 4 finalist last year, won the first outright San Joaquin League title in program history this season.

Estancia’s Victoria Vega runs to hit a shot against rival Costa Mesa earlier this season. (File Photo)

Estancia is the No. 3 seed in Division 6. The Orange Coast League runner-up Eagles (11-4) will host the winner of Tuesday’s wild-card match between Montebello and Le Lycee in the first round on Wednesday.

Estancia has made one CIF title match in girls’ tennis, in 1979.