High School Roundup: Area cross-country programs lead the pack at league finals meets

Fountain Valley’s Diego Alonso, seen on Oct. 29, 2022, won the individual Surf League title in the Sunset Conference finals on Oct. 28.

The Sunset Conference cross-country finals saw four local schools add league championships to their record books on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Central Park in Huntington Beach.

The Fountain Valley boys and the Huntington Beach girls reigned supreme in the Surf League, while the Corona del Mar boys and the Laguna Beach girls won the Wave League team titles.

Huntington Beach bested Los Alamitos by the slimmest of margins, with junior Violet Colio (16th, 19:50.9) proving the fastest of the sixth runners. Freshman Sydney Rubio (fourth, 17:18.4), senior Makenzie McRae (fifth, 17:41.7), sophomore Emma Siok (19:05.4), junior Casey McConn (13th, 19:22.2) and Emma Kudulis (15th, 19:44.6) were the first five to cross the finish line for the Oilers.

Advertisement

Newport Harbor junior Marley McCullough surprised with a first-place showing of 17:04.2, beating out favorites like junior teammate Keaton Robar, CdM senior Melisse Djomby-Enyawe and McRae in a race that combined the two leagues into one before breaking out the results.

The individual league titles went to Fountain Valley senior Diego Alonso (15:04.7) and McCullough in the Surf League, while CdM junior Max Douglass (15:12.6) and Edison freshman Avery Williams (18:34.9) earned the honors in the Wave League.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Sunset Conference finals

At Central Park, Huntington Beach

3-mile course

Surf League

Team Results

1. Fountain Valley 25; 2. Newport Harbor 63; 3. Los Alamitos 68; 4. Edison 69

Individuals

1. Alonso (Fountain Valley) 15:04.7; 2. Maradiaga (Newport Harbor) 15:07.8; 3. Kwong (Fountain Valley) 15:28.0; 4. Enriquez (Fountain Valley) 15:39.4; 5. Rosete (Newport Harbor) 15:58.2; 6. Mayhue (Los Alamitos) 16:08.6; 7. Monk (Los Alamitos) 16:09.2; 8. Hsieh (Fountain Valley) 16:16.4; 9. Rios (Fountain Valley) 16:21.6; 10. Hata (Edison) 16:23.2

Wave League

Team Results

1. Corona del Mar 27; 2. Huntington Beach 33; 3. Laguna Beach 73; 4. Marina 98

Individuals

1. Douglass (Corona del Mar) 15:12.6; 2. Steinman (Corona del Mar) 15:16.5; 3. McQuirk (Huntington Beach) 15:24.4; 4. Walsh (Corona del Mar) 15:37.1; 5. Briles (Huntington Beach) 15:49.0; 6. Young (Corona del Mar) 16:02.2; 7. Appell (Huntington Beach) 16:07.5; 8. Silvaggio (Huntington Beach) 16:14.6; 9. Stephens (Marina) 16:24.1; 10. Bellmore (Huntington Beach) 16:35.7

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Sunset Conference finals

At Central Park, Huntington Beach

3-mile course

Surf League

Team Results

1. Huntington Beach 49; 2. Los Alamitos 49; 3. Corona del Mar 63; 4. Newport Harbor 69

Individuals

1. McCullough (Newport Harbor) 17:04.2; 2. Djomby-Enyawe (Corona del Mar) 17:10.8; 3. Robar (Newport Harbor) 17:17.4; 4. Rubio (Huntington Beach) 17:18.4; 5. McRae (Huntington Beach) 17:41.7; 6. Steinman (Corona del Mar) 18:03.4; 7. Holguin (Los Alamitos) 18:25.9; 8. Bettinger (Los Alamitos) 18:30.6; 9. Reyburn (Los Alamitos) 18:53.5; 10. Mikulka (Corona del Mar) 18:55.2

Wave League

Team Results

1. Laguna Beach 24; 2. Edison 53; 3. Fountain Valley 59; 4. Marina 96

Individuals

1. Williams (Edison) 18:34.9; 2. Sydney (Laguna Beach) 18:47.3; 3. Javier (Laguna Beach) 19:04.6; 4. Roque (Fountain Valley) 19:25.7; 5. Flores (Laguna Beach) 19:30.6; 6. Joseph (Laguna Beach) 19:44.2; 7. Futterer (Edison) 20:29.0; 8. Pitz (Laguna Beach) 20:29.8; 9. Hernandez (Fountain Valley) 20:33.4; 10. Nishi (Fountain Valley) 20:39.1

Golden West League

The Ocean View boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams each finished third in the Golden West League finals on Wednesday at Central Park in Huntington Beach, qualifying for the CIF preliminaries in the process.

Louis Carabini (seventh, 16:55.0) paced the Seahawks on the boys’ side, while Jacssiry Munoz (eighth, 20:48.1) turned in the top performance for the Ocean View girls’ cross-country team.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Golden West League finals

At Central Park, Huntington Beach

3-mile course

Team Results

1. Segerstrom 28; 2. Godinez 49; 3. Ocean View 57; 4. Katella 105; 5. Westminster 132; 6. Garden Grove 146

Individuals

1. Mejia (Godinez) 15:49.9; 2. Gomez (Godinez) 15:50.7; 3. Reynoso (Segerstrom) 16:04.0; 4. Gonzalez (Segerstrom) 16:19.2; 5. Aceves (Segerstrom) 16:24.7; 6. Garcia (Segerstrom) 16:42.5; 7. Carabini (Ocean View) 16:55.0; 8. Escobedo (Katella) 16:56.8; 9. Rodriguez (Godinez) 16:59.0; 10. Marin (Segerstrom) 17:04.9

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Golden West League finals

At Central Park, Huntington Beach

3-mile course

Team Results

1. Segerstrom 21; 2. Garden Grove 59; 3. Ocean View 71; 4. Katella 82; 5. Godinez 134

Individuals

1. Contreras (Segerstrom) 19:04.5; 2. Alba (Garden Grove) 19:23.4; 3. Hernandez (Segerstrom) 19:36.1; 4. Vega (Segerstrom) 19:59.9; 5. Rios (Garden Grove) 20:23.7; 6. Padilla (Segerstrom) 20:43.6; 7. Tolento (Segerstrom) 20:46.6; 8. Munoz (Ocean View) 20:48.1; 9. Vivanco (Garden Grove) 20:53.1; 10. Gonzalez (Segerstrom) 21:01.1