Los Amigos boys’ soccer continues hot start with win over Laguna Beach

Los Amigos looks good under the lights, the boys’ soccer team earning its third win in as many matches on the new turf field the school’s athletic programs have begun putting to use this year.

The Lobos scored goals five minutes apart in the second half Tuesday night, coming away with a 2-1 win over visiting Laguna Beach in a nonleague match.

Senior midfielder Jason Marin broke a scoreless tie off a set piece in the 61st minute, and senior forward Nate Villicana’s penalty kick to follow wound up as the game-winning goal.

The opening goal was furnished off a throw-in from junior defender Adrian Ramirez, junior midfielder Erubey Bermudez getting his head to the ball to send it across the box for Marin to tap it in.

“It was a great play, a great run,” Marin said. “We connected, and obviously, we got the set piece. It’s just movement. We got a big thing going on. Movement causes confusion, so we stayed moving. We set up our little play, I was moving, and I was just right there at the right time.”

It wasn’t long before the Lobos were buzzing around the box again, and when the ball went airborne, it found the hand of a Breaker. Villicana converted the penalty kick to double the lead for Los Amigos (3-0). He had hooked a turn-around shot off the left post in the first half.

A bigger team, albeit one that was significantly shorthanded with only a couple reserves on the bench, Laguna Beach (0-1-1) had generated more chances toward goal throughout the match.

Junior forwards Julian Reichel and Max Garner, as well as junior midfielder Ty Tranbarger, were effective in their combinations offensively.

Reichel’s determination and speed created chances late. He chased down a ball along the boundary, sliding to keep it in play, got to his feet, and got fouled in the box to earn a penalty kick for his side. Sophomore midfielder Jack Hooper scored from the spot, leading to a frantic finish.

“He’s a leader,” Laguna Beach coach Andy Thomas said of Reichel. “He was playing, obviously, varsity as a freshman, and you can see why. He’s a phenomenal all-around player that can play any position, and he’s happy to play in any position, so he’s the ultimate player that every coach dreams of. He’s willing to do anything, willing to run through a brick wall.”

The Breakers had little trouble getting back into the attacking third in the closing minutes, earning a couple of corner kicks. The last one came from the right corner flag, the ball dipping in and going off a Los Amigos defender.

It bounced to the right post, where freshman midfielder Brady Stringham swung his right foot through the ball, but junior defender Jonathan Sanchez and sophomore goalkeeper Rene Medal (four saves) converged to deny the bid. The referee’s whistle blew before the next corner kick could be taken, much to the chagrin of the Breakers.

“If we could create one more opportunity, maybe the tie is in the cards, even with two minutes to go,” Thomas added. “We had corners. I can’t believe [the referee] blew it on the corner. We were still creating chances there at the bitter end, and that’s just a testament to their mentality. They want to do well this year. They have set goals, and they want to make the playoffs.”

Medal has earned the win in all three contests for the Lobos.

“Pretty cool,” Medal said of the start to his varsity career. “I feel great.”

Los Amigos has loaded its nonleague schedule with a heavy dose of area competition, opening with a 3-0 win against Ocean View and then a 3-2 decision over crosstown foe Fountain Valley.

Still to come, the Lobos will play at Marina on Dec. 6 and welcome Huntington Beach to their field on Dec. 13, before beginning defense of their Garden Grove League title.

“We obviously try to schedule these teams because we know that they’re very good teams, and we want to push ourselves and see where we’re at and set the bar high,” Los Amigos coach Jesus Razo said. “When we go into league, we have tasted high competition, so we can be ready.”