Sports

Fountain Valley wrestling places first at Mann Classic

The Fountain Valley wrestling team poses for a picture after placing first in the team standings of the Mann Classic at Marina High on Dec. 9.
(Courtesy of Ramon Reid)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Mann Classic

At Marina High

Team Results

1. Fountain Valley 220.5; 2. Servite 217.5; 3. Newport Harbor 182.5; 4. Central 178.5; 5. Mayfair 170.5; 6. Paloma Valley 130; 7. Villa Park 124; 8. Santiago 120; 9. Trabuco Hills 108; 10. Cypress 99; 11. Corona del Mar 96; 21. Huntington Beach 67

Championship matches

106 — Hunter Jauregui (Fountain Valley) pins Rikki Villasenor (Newport Harbor), 5:24.

113 — Jimmy Romero (Cypress) pins Cade Johnston (Tri City Christian), 1:21.

120 — Anthony Castillo (Central) maj. Zachary Klarcyk (Porterville), 9-1.

126 — Cairo Plascencia (Central) dec. Esteban Armenta (Mayfair), 7-1.

132 — Demian Pryima (Newport Harbor) dec. Gavvin Stephens (Huntington Beach), 7-6.

138 — Caleb Morales (Central) dec. Calen Reyna (Servite), 4-2.

144 — Elijah Robledo (Mayfair) dec. Adam Salas (Los Alamitos), 10-5.

150 — Hercules Windrath (Fountain Valley) maj. Josh Valdez (Servite), 9-1.

157 — Antonio Aramburu (Corona del Mar) pins Xingyu Chen (Los Osos), 2:00.

165 — Peter Xu (Diamond Bar) pins Ayden Solomon (Newport Harbor), 5:30.

175 — Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley) dec. Javon Major (Paloma Valley), 6-2.

190 — Daniel Mendoza (Hemet) dec. Mitchell Semaan (Servite), 8-6.

220 — Ryland Whitworth (Fountain Valley) pins Joseph Tierney (Irvine), 1:07.

285 — Santiago Benitez (Villa Park) pins Brandon Bass (Servite), 3:40.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

