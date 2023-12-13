Fountain Valley wrestling places first at Mann Classic
Mann Classic
At Marina High
Team Results
1. Fountain Valley 220.5; 2. Servite 217.5; 3. Newport Harbor 182.5; 4. Central 178.5; 5. Mayfair 170.5; 6. Paloma Valley 130; 7. Villa Park 124; 8. Santiago 120; 9. Trabuco Hills 108; 10. Cypress 99; 11. Corona del Mar 96; 21. Huntington Beach 67
Championship matches
106 — Hunter Jauregui (Fountain Valley) pins Rikki Villasenor (Newport Harbor), 5:24.
113 — Jimmy Romero (Cypress) pins Cade Johnston (Tri City Christian), 1:21.
120 — Anthony Castillo (Central) maj. Zachary Klarcyk (Porterville), 9-1.
126 — Cairo Plascencia (Central) dec. Esteban Armenta (Mayfair), 7-1.
132 — Demian Pryima (Newport Harbor) dec. Gavvin Stephens (Huntington Beach), 7-6.
138 — Caleb Morales (Central) dec. Calen Reyna (Servite), 4-2.
144 — Elijah Robledo (Mayfair) dec. Adam Salas (Los Alamitos), 10-5.
150 — Hercules Windrath (Fountain Valley) maj. Josh Valdez (Servite), 9-1.
157 — Antonio Aramburu (Corona del Mar) pins Xingyu Chen (Los Osos), 2:00.
165 — Peter Xu (Diamond Bar) pins Ayden Solomon (Newport Harbor), 5:30.
175 — Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley) dec. Javon Major (Paloma Valley), 6-2.
190 — Daniel Mendoza (Hemet) dec. Mitchell Semaan (Servite), 8-6.
220 — Ryland Whitworth (Fountain Valley) pins Joseph Tierney (Irvine), 1:07.
285 — Santiago Benitez (Villa Park) pins Brandon Bass (Servite), 3:40.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
