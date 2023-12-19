Costa Mesa boys’ soccer ends 12-match drought in Battle for the Bell

Costa Mesa’s Nathen Rocha (7) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Estancia in the Battle for the Bell on Friday.

Emotions poured out of the Costa Mesa boys’ soccer team as it became increasingly clear the Mustangs would earn a long-awaited victory over their crosstown rival.

Senior forward Nathen Rocha scored twice in the Mustangs’ 5-0 win over host Estancia on Friday night, bringing to an end a winless streak in the Battle for the Bell that had spanned six full seasons.

Costa Mesa (3-4, 2-0 in the Orange Coast League) has found its footing after dropping its first four contests. Since then, the Mustangs have also registered wins over Corona del Mar and St. Margaret’s.

Estancia’s Maynor Darastume (9) heads the ball as Costa Mesa’s Jay Parra looks on in the Battle for the Bell on Friday. (James Carbone)

Rocha ripped off his jersey and held it high as he sought out the Mustangs’ supporters along the visitors’ side of the field following his last-minute tally. His earlier scoring strike, a converted penalty kick that made it 3-0 in the 70th minute, quelled any threat of a comeback by Estancia (2-4-1, 1-1).

“I always wanted to do that, beat them at their home,” Rocha said. “5-0, it’s a dream win.”

Costa Mesa’s last win against Estancia had come on Feb. 9, 2017. Since that 1-0 decision on the road, the Mustangs had gone 0-6-6 in a dozen meetings on the pitch.

The Costa Mesa boys’ soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal against Estancia in the Battle for the Bell on Friday. (James Carbone)

The triumph also marked the first against the crosstown rival for Costa Mesa coach Santiago Guzman.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m enjoying this,” Guzman said. “I’ve been wanting this for a long time. It’s been three years since I took over the program. I knew it was needed to work out and build up, and we’re working that way. We’re not there yet, but you can see the difference now.”

A set-piece goal ensured the Mustangs played in front for most of the contest. Carlos Alcala got his head to a corner kick near the back post, bringing the ball down for Jay Parra to produce the opening goal in the 11th minute.

Estancia’s John Uchytil (11) jumps around a Costa Mesa defender to play the ball in the Battle for the Bell on Friday. (James Carbone)

Estancia pressed for the equalizer early in the second half. John Uchytil was dribbling behind the defense in the 42nd minute when the trailing Aidan Markert came up with a successful tackle. Cesar Isidro’s free kick several minutes later sailed over the crossbar.

“I think defensively we were really solid,” Markert said. “Everyone did their job. I’m really proud of the boys, and then on the offensive side, we moved it well. We didn’t let their pressure get to us.”

With the game opening up, Gabriel Garcia came free in the middle of the field. Estancia goalkeeper Joel Perez (five saves) came off his line to cut off the shooting angle, but Garcia rolled the ball inside the left post to double the Costa Mesa lead in the 51st minute.

Costa Mesa’s Gabriel Garcia (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against Estancia in the Battle for the Bell on Friday. (James Carbone)

“I tasted the possibilities when the [initial] goal [came],” Garcia said. “After the first goal, we were more motivated to score more.”

Costa Mesa tacked on in the final 10 minutes, Rocha’s goals bookending another by Mark Reyes. Danny Rivas made one save for the Mustangs to secure the shutout.

“We had a bad day,” Estancia coach Robert Castellano said. “We were trying to open up when we were down 1-0. I thought we started well in the second half, and then I think we just got demoralized after the second goal. The boys put their heads down. They need to show a little more character, but it’s two games into league, and we got 10 more to go, so we’ll be fine.”