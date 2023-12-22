High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ basketball heating up

Huntington Beach’s Lauren Matsumoto, seen against Edison on Jan. 26, scored 13 points in Thursday’s win in the Nike Tournament of Champions.

The Huntington Beach girls’ basketball team defeated Golden (Colo.) 41-32 on Thursday in the consolation final of the Dan Wiley bracket in the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Freshman Emma Miyai scored 22 points to lead the Oilers, earning all-tournament honors for the second time this season. She also collected those accolades in a tournament at Mission Viejo.

Senior Lauren Matsumoto added 13 points for Huntington Beach (9-4), which has now authored its third three-game winning streak of the season. The Oilers have won six of their past seven games.

Huntington Beach faces Anaheim on Wednesday to begin the Costa Mesa Classic.

Irvine 69, Edison 49: Junior Lauren Lai’s 22 points led all scorers, as the Vaqueros topped the Chargers on Wednesday in a nonleague game at home.

Senior Mia Cassel paced the Chargers with 19 points. Sophomore Taylor Savage added 12 points and four assists for Edison (1-13). Senior Allison Sotelo contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

Edison will host the 3rd annual Christina Mauser Memorial Tournament next week.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Newport Harbor 63, Tesoro 53: Riggs Guy provided 20 points and eight rebounds to spearhead a victory for the visiting Sailors on Thursday in the Orange County North-South Challenge.

Newport Harbor (11-2), which is ranked ninth in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A poll, has won eight games in a row.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Edison 3, Palos Verdes 2: Nathan Jackson scored twice for the visiting Chargers, who ran their season-opening unbeaten streak to seven matches with Wednesday’s nonleague win.

Evan Crownfield also had a goal for Edison (6-0-1), which is ranked No. 7 in the CIF Division 1 poll.

Edison will compete in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational next week.