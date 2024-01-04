High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ basketball keeps rolling with win over Marina
The Newport Harbor boys’ basketball team extended its winning streak to 14 games with a 61-47 victory over visiting Marina on Wednesday in a Sunset Conference crossover game.
Senior guard Riggs Guy had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Newport Harbor (17-2). Junior guard Jack Berry and sophomore guard Cole Leinart each scored 14 points for the Sailors.
Junior guard Dylan Gomez poured in a dozen points for Marina (13-5).
Corona del Mar 64, Edison 53: The Sea Kings have won eight consecutive contests following their road victory against the Chargers on Wednesday in Sunset Conference crossover competition.
Corona del Mar is now 16-3 overall. Edison (16-3) had its six-game winning streak snapped.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Huntington Beach 50, Mission Viejo 28: The Oilers utilized balanced scoring contributions to down the Diablos on Wednesday in a nonleague game at home.
Junior Traci Ann Mori scored nine points to pace Huntington Beach (12-6). Freshman Emma Miyai, freshman Emily Hoang and senior Melanie Rose each had eight points for the Oilers.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 2, Corona del Mar 1: Noah Baldree and Stone Bakx scored for the visiting Barons on Wednesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
Fountain Valley improved to 5-5 overall.
Logan Walsh tallied on a goal assisted by Brock Paz for CdM (3-3-3). Matt Wood made six saves, including one on a penalty kick.
