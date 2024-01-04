High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ basketball keeps rolling with win over Marina

Newport Harbor’s Riggs Guy, seen against CdM on Jan. 18, 2023, had 19 points and 10 rebounds versus Marina on Wednesday.

The Newport Harbor boys’ basketball team extended its winning streak to 14 games with a 61-47 victory over visiting Marina on Wednesday in a Sunset Conference crossover game.

Senior guard Riggs Guy had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Newport Harbor (17-2). Junior guard Jack Berry and sophomore guard Cole Leinart each scored 14 points for the Sailors.

Junior guard Dylan Gomez poured in a dozen points for Marina (13-5).

Corona del Mar 64, Edison 53: The Sea Kings have won eight consecutive contests following their road victory against the Chargers on Wednesday in Sunset Conference crossover competition.

Advertisement

Corona del Mar is now 16-3 overall. Edison (16-3) had its six-game winning streak snapped.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Huntington Beach 50, Mission Viejo 28: The Oilers utilized balanced scoring contributions to down the Diablos on Wednesday in a nonleague game at home.

Junior Traci Ann Mori scored nine points to pace Huntington Beach (12-6). Freshman Emma Miyai, freshman Emily Hoang and senior Melanie Rose each had eight points for the Oilers.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Fountain Valley 2, Corona del Mar 1: Noah Baldree and Stone Bakx scored for the visiting Barons on Wednesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.

Fountain Valley improved to 5-5 overall.

Logan Walsh tallied on a goal assisted by Brock Paz for CdM (3-3-3). Matt Wood made six saves, including one on a penalty kick.