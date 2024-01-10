High School Roundup: Edison girls’ soccer starts Wave League with win

Edison’s Olivia Green (21), shown in action in December 2022, had an assist for the Chargers in Tuesday’s road victory.

Harlee Thomas scored twice as the Edison High girls’ soccer team beat Laguna Beach 2-1 on the road Tuesday night in a Wave League opening match.

Thomas, a senior captain who leads the Chargers in goals, scored on a pair of headers.

Olivia Green and Riley Crooks assisted the goals for Edison (8-5-2), which hosts rival Fountain Valley on Thursday.

Laguna Beach fell to 7-3-1 overall and hosts CdM on Thursday.

Corona del Mar 6, Fountain Valley 4: Alex Cross had a hat trick for the Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Wave League opener at CdM.

Jenna Hannum, Peyton Vovan and Logan Stern also scored for CdM (9-4-1).

Kayla Knoob and Joey Duong provided goals for Fountain Valley (6-8).

Newport Harbor 2, Marina 1 (OT): Sadie Hoch scored the game-winner for the Sailors with three minutes left in the second overtime Tuesday at Marina High in a Surf League opener.

Abbi Clapp added a goal on Bridget Taketa’s assist for Newport Harbor (11-4-2), which got four saves from Cooper Dick.

Marina (4-7-2) got a penalty-kick goal from Izzie Krysinski late in regulation to force overtime.

Los Alamitos 1, Huntington Beach 0: The Oilers were blanked in their Surf League opener Tuesday on the road.

Huntington Beach fell to 9-4-3 overall.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pacifica Christian Orange County 54, Fairmont Prep 44: Michael Noel had 17 pts for the Tritons in their home San Joaquin League opener Tuesday night.

EJ Spillman added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pacifica Christian (12-8).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Corona del Mar 49, Edison 32: Sienna Knodegah paced the host Sea Kings with 11 points on Tuesday in a Surf League opener.

Julia Mork added eight points for Corona del Mar (9-10), which has won four games in a row.

Mia Cassel led all scorers with 12 points for Edison (5-16).

Los Alamitos 72, Fountain Valley 40: The Griffins rolled to their 10th win in 11 games in a Surf League opener on Tuesday at home.

Los Alamitos (15-5) plays at Edison, and Fountain Valley (12-9) travels to take on Corona del Mar, on Thursday.

Marina 57, Newport Harbor 42: The visiting Vikings snapped a four-game slide in winning the Wave League opener on Tuesday.

Rylee Bradley led the Vikings with 22 points and four rebounds. Maria Tejeda added 14 points, three steals and three assists.

Abigail George led the Sailors with 13 points. Kaitlyn Leibe chipped in with nine points.

Marina (12-8) remains on the road to face Huntington Beach (13-8) on Thursday. Newport Harbor (6-13) will play at Laguna Beach (6-12).

Fairmont Prep 61, Pacifica Christian 54: Caylie Villagrana scored a team-high 16 points, but the Tritons fell to the Huskies in a San Joaquin League opener at home on Tuesday.

Lauryn Ham had 12 points, and Vivian Villagrana added 10 points for Pacifica Christian (17-4).

Sage Hill 76, Irvine 24: Aurora Elder had 14 points and three steals for the Lightning on Monday in a Pacific Coast League opener at home.

Zoie Lamkin added 12 points and four assists for Sage Hill (13-2). Amalia Holguin produced 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kat Righeimer scored 10 points and dished out seven assists.