Marina boys’ basketball outlasts Laguna Beach to open Wave League play

Marina’s Jared Palacio (21) tries to break through the defense of Dylan McEachern (33) and Sam Burchi (44) for a lay-up during the Wave League basketball opener against Laguna Beach on Wednesday.

The Sunset Conference is no slouch when it comes to boys’ basketball, from top to bottom.

Each of the eight teams came into conference play this week with records over .500, lending itself to the theory that every night of play in the Surf and Wave leagues is going to be a battle.

“All eight teams in the conference can beat each other on any given night,” Marina coach Nick Racklin said.

Advertisement

Dylan McEachern (33) of Laguna Beach pulls up for a jumper against Marina on Wednesday night. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Marina’s challenge Wednesday night in a Wave League opener was trying to contain Breakers seniors Dylan McEachern and Jack Halvorson. Racklin ranks both in the top five of the conference in terms of getting to the rim and getting shots off.

“There’s a lot of good players in the league, but a lot of guys need screens, need plays run from them,” Racklin said. “Those guys can create on their own.”

The Vikings survived a big night from McEachern and grinded out a 60-53 win at Laguna Beach High.

Junior point guard Barak Simon led Marina with 14 points, including several free throws late to help the Vikings hang on. Junior guard Dylan Gomez added 12 points, and senior forward Jared Palacio had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Marina’s Mark Yeager drives past Laguna’s Mack Thompson for a lay-up during Wednesday night’s game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Mark Yeager added nine points for Marina (15-5), which missed a dozen three-pointers in the first half before Gomez connected from long-range with a second remaining. That tied the score at 30-30 headed to halftime.

Marina then won the third quarter 16-8, capped by another triple from Gomez, to take an eight-point lead into the final frame. A three-point play by Laguna Beach guard Ryan Cheng cut it to 52-49 with three minutes remaining, but the hosts couldn’t get closer.

“We all stuck together the whole entire game,” Palacio said. “Even though we didn’t shoot too well in the first half, we still kept attacking to the rim, adjusting to what we needed to do. I kept hitting my guys, they kept hitting me, so we just stayed together. I feel like if I do my job … I can trust my guards and they can trust me. It’s just all about trust with the team.”

Senior guard Jacob Didio added six points off the bench in the second half for Marina.

Jack Halvorson (1) of Laguna Beach pulls up for a two-point basket and is fouled by Jarad Palacio (21) of Marina. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach got 32 points from McEachern and 15 points from Halvorson, the two providing the vast majority of the Breakers’ points.

“He really steps up,” Breakers coach Rus Soobzokov said of McEachern, who had a season-high 40 points in an overtime loss to San Juan Hills at the Portola tournament on Nov. 27. “Every time we need a bucket, that’s who we go to. All season long, he’s been that guy. He worked so hard this offseason. Compared to last year, he’s so much more aggressive.”

Soobzokov said the Breakers (11-10) are hoping for at least a top-two finish in league. They play at Corona del Mar on Friday night.

Marina’s Barack Simon hits a jumper against Laguna Beach on Wednesday night. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Sea Kings opened league play with a 82-57 win at Huntington Beach on Wednesday night, behind 23 points from Jackson Harlan and 17 from Maxwell Scott.

Marina hosts Huntington Beach on Friday in the first “Oil vs. Water” rivalry game, but Palacio said the team can’t get wrapped up in the rivalry.

“For us, it’s just another game to get to CIF, get to a league title and just keep growing as a team,” he said.

Marina’s Mark Yeager (4) battles for a rebound with Jack Halvorson (1) and Jacob Cruz (23) of Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Wave League

Marina 60, Laguna Beach 53

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Marina 7 - 23 - 16 - 14 — 60

Laguna 12 - 18 - 8 - 13 — 53

M — Simon 14, D. Gomez 12, Palacio 10, Yeager 9, Mizoguchi 6, Didio 6, Pratali 3.

3-pt. goals — D. Gomez 2, Yeager 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

LB — McEachern 32, Halvorson 15, Cheng 6.

3-pt. goals — Halvorson 2, McEachern 1, Cheng 1.

Fouled out — Burchi.

Technicals — None.

