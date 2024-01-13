Advertisement
High School Roundup: Corona del Mar boys’ soccer gets on the board in Surf League

Corona del Mar's Gavin Karam, left, seen against Newport Harbor on Jan. 23, 2023, had a goal and two assists on Thursday.
Corona del Mar’s Gavin Karam, left, seen against Newport Harbor on Jan. 23, 2023, had a goal and two assists for the Sea Kings on Thursday against Los Alamitos.
(Don Leach/Daily Pilot)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Gavin Karam had a goal and two assists, as the Corona del Mar boys’ soccer team defeated Los Alamitos 3-1 on Friday in a Surf League match at home.

Matt Riker scored the game-winning goal, and Rod Fabregas also tallied for CdM (4-4-4, 1-1 in the Surf League), which rounds out the first half of league play at Edison on Wednesday.

Los Alamitos dropped to 7-9-1 overall and 0-1-1 in league.

Newport Harbor 2, Edison 0: Eduardo Hopkin and Olivier Renard scored for the Sailors on Friday in a Surf League match at Davidson Field.

Huntington Beach 2, Fountain Valley 1 (OT): Kainoa Delarole’s goal was the difference in the extra session, as the visiting Oilers surged into first place in the Wave League on Friday afternoon.

Huntington Beach (4-6-3, 2-0) plays host to Marina on Wednesday, while Fountain Valley (5-8, 0-2) will travel to Laguna Beach.

Los Amigos 4, Bolsa Grande 3: Erubey Bermudez, Jason Marin, Eduardo Reyes and Julian Rivera each scored a goal for the Lobos in Friday’s road victory in Garden Grove League play.

Los Amigos (7-1-3, 3-1) plays host to Santiago (9-2-4, 4-0) on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Corona del Mar 47, Fountain Valley 25: Julia Mork had 13 points to pace the Sea Kings on Thursday night at home.

Sienna Knodegah added eight points for CdM (10-10, 2-0), which extended its winning streak to five games.

Candice Tran and Karley Waite each scored seven points for Fountain Valley (12-10, 0-2).

Los Alamitos 90, Edison 41: Mia Cassel had 13 points and seven rebounds for the host Chargers on Thursday in a Surf League game.

Taylor Savage added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Edison (5-17, 0-2).

Laguna Beach 46, Newport Harbor 31: Kaitlyn Leibe had 20 points and four blocked shots, but the visiting Sailors fell to the Breakers on Thursday in a Wave League game.

Laguna Beach (7-13, 1-1) plays at Marina on Tuesday, while Newport Harbor (6-14, 0-2) takes on Huntington Beach at home.

Marina 56, Huntington Beach 39: Rylee Bradley poured in 28 points to lead the visiting Vikings over the Oilers on Thursday in a Wave League game.

Marina improved to 13-8 overall and 2-0 in league.

Lauren Matsumoto had 13 points for Huntington Beach (13-9, 1-1). Emily Hoang added 12 points.

