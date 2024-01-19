Costa Mesa girls’ water polo routs rival Estancia

Costa Mesa’s Addie Juelfs (8) shoots for the goal against rival Estancia during Wednesday’s match.

The Costa Mesa High girls’ water polo team has three seniors this year and all of them — Maggie Kirby, Addie Juelfs and Kennedy Walker — played goalkeeper during Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match at rival Estancia.

Kirby is the Mustangs’ starting goalie, but coach Dustin Serrano said her leg was a bit injured after a standout 21-save performance in the Troy tournament last weekend. So Juelfs and Walker also got into the cage in the fourth quarter Wednesday.

Walker said “Ooh” and flashed a thumbs up after her save in the closing moments of Costa Mesa’s 20-5 victory at Estancia High.

Costa Mesa’s Violet Carlton (2) shoots for a score against Estancia during Wednesday’s match. (James Carbone)

“I was excited to be able to do something new,” she said after the match. “It’s fun to be able to help out the team somehow, no matter what it is.”

Juelfs and Walker helped the most on offense for Costa Mesa (8-4, 3-0 in league). Juelfs scored 10 goals and added eight steals, while Walker scored six times.

The Mustangs may have graduated a lot from last year, but they’re on their way to another Orange Coast League title. They close out league at Orange next week.

Estancia’s Veronica Kehoe (10) tries to score against Costa Mesa during Wednesday’s match. (James Carbone)

“We’re doing way better than I expected going into the season,” Juelfs said. “Honestly, these types of seasons are my favorite, when you have really no expectations for the team. Every game, we’re getting so much better, and we’re seeing all of younger girls stepping up and putting the work in.”

It was a mature comment from a smart player. Juelfs, who has a 4.5 cumulative grade-point average, said she’s been accepted into Yale’s early action program, and she’s also had interviews with Dartmouth and Harvard.

“She’s an amazing student-athlete, the most top dog I’ve ever seen in my life,” Serrano said. “She’s a natural leader. She’s very vocal, but she also walks the walk as well.”

Costa Mesa’s goalie Maggie Kirby (1) leaps for the save against Estancia during the Battle for the Bell match. (James Carbone)

One young player stepping up for Costa Mesa is freshman Violet Carlton, who has committed to the set guard position. She had four steals against Estancia.

Junior Abby Green scored twice and junior Martha Martin added a goal for Costa Mesa, which led 13-1 at halftime.

Sophomore Veronica Kehoe led Estancia (4-8, 0-2) with three goals. Fellow sophomore Nataly Andriashvili had a goal, four steals and a field block.

Estancia’s Nataly Andriashvili (7) tries to get control of the ball against rival Costa Mesa during Wednesday’s match. (James Carbone)

Eagles coach Matt Frazier said he has no seniors this year, but noted the team has already matched its four-win total from a year ago.

“We’re just young, and we’re not very dedicated to playing,” Frazier said. “It’s hard to practice when we don’t have everybody there, but we’re making strides. We’re getting better … they just have to buy into the sport.”